Love cannot be forgotten even in Teenagers Critics speak about Joey King’s ‘In the Between’

Joey King is demonstrating that she is a formidable force in this field. The In Between, her most recent feature film, is one of the projects she’s using her years of experience to further impact for the better behind the scenes. Her tremendous range and acting talent have been on display since day one.

What is one item from King’s early filmmaking days that really stuck with her?

Joey King was frequently accompanied by the brightest creatives, including filmmaker Roland Emmerich of Independence Day: Resurgence, White House Down, and Stonewall.

“The In Between,” a love story about two high school students whose relationship is tragically ended, is physically haunted by the ghost of “Ghost,” including an appearance by the poster for the 1990 action film starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze.

What is the plot of In The Between?

Teenagers Tessa (Joey King) and Skylar (Kyle Allen), engaged in a vehicle accident in the film’s first scene, are this time’s star-crossed lovers. In “The In Between,” a split chronology alternates between the past, which describes how Tessa and Skylar met, and the present, in which the bereaved Tessa begins to think her deceased boyfriend is trying to contact her from beyond the dead.

The youths first cross paths during an encore showing of Jean-Jacques Beneix’s 1986 tale of forbidden love, “Betty Blue,” where they are the only two spectators (the film was shot during the COVID pandemic). Skylar begins translating every word of the speech when Tessa complains that the French-language movie lacks subtitles. They are holding hands by the time the movie is through.

When they get back together, a bonding process starts, and soon they are madly in love. But, sadly, genuine love’s journey is not always easy. When Tessa and Skylar argue over her other interest, like photography, they rift. More hostilities develop between them as he decides to move out of town to be with his ailing father, and more disagreements occur between the couple.

Tessa, a guarded and reclusive orphan who maintains a distance from her adoptive parents, is not someone who readily trusts others. She is an aspiring photographer who uses her camera to block out the outside world. However, the charming lad who knows three languages has devoured Wharton and Austen and is a rower for their school disarms her. He also works as a lifeguard, making him a veritable boyfriend-lottery jackpot.

However, tragedy strikes when Skylar is killed when she is hit by a car, preventing them from re-establishing their communication and improving their bond. However, the two ultimately restart their romance when Skylar begins to make his ghostly presence known to Tessa, which should have been the end of their love.

Tessa begins receiving messages in the present that indicate Skylar is attempting to contact her from the afterlife. In her darkroom, unidentified photographs she never took developed and vanished. During class, the song she and Skylar adored by INXS, “Never Tear Us Apart,” begins to play on her mobile. Finally, she sees Skylar in her dreams, and he tells her, “I’m still here.” What does he want, though, and how will Tessa approach him?

A critical review

Overall the storyline of the film is its major flaw. We get a typical teen romance movie with a few added spiritual overtones because there are too many flashback scenes.

The scenes of the two making out, taking romantic boat trips, and chit-chatting with one another are unending for the time that Skylar is still alive. It’s understood that getting to know the two lovers before Skylar’s passing is crucial to have an emotional effect. However, because their romance before the disaster takes up about 90 minutes of the nearly 2-hour running duration, it needs to be more focused.

Marc Klein (“Serendipity,” “Mirror Mirror”) and Arie Posin (“The Face of Love”) have written and directed “The In Between” with an utter lack of subtlety that its target young-teen audience will enjoy. A PG-13-rated but shocking sex scene that feels out of place in a movie where fireworks go off when the couple experiences their first kiss is one of the more perplexing decisions the directors periodically make.

Even though they appear older than their high school years, King and Allen co-produced the movie and are best known for their work on Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” trilogy and as one of the Jets in “West Side Story,” respectively, making a cute couple. Allen will next dress as He-Man in a live-action version of “Masters of the Universe.” The flashback sequences describing their genuinely touching romance are when the film is at its best. It performs worse when they are divided and reside in various domains.

The patronizing conclusion to “The In Between” feels cheated, a sugary cap to what is ultimately a bittersweet sorrow. It also runs counter to the opening epigraph by David Foster Wallace, “Every love story is a ghost story.” Additionally, the movie takes an absurdly long time to get there. However, it’s difficult to see its intended demographic grumbling over an underwhelming, forgettable slumber-party fare.