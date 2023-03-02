How to Keep Your Phone Safe While Travelling

With more and more people using their smartphones as their primary camera, it’s no wonder that phone safety has become a hot topic when traveling.

Whether you’re taking a quick weekend getaway or a months-long backpacking trip, here are some tips to help you keep your phone safe while traveling.

1. Keep Your Phone with You at All Times

This one might seem like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised how many people leave their phones unattended while traveling.

Whether going for a swim, taking a hike, or grabbing a bite to eat, always keep your phone on your person. If you can’t take it, ensure it’s securely locked away.

2. Use a Secure Lock Screen

If your phone is lost or stolen, you’ll want to ensure that whoever finds it can’t access your personal information.

That’s why using a secure lock screen, whether a password, fingerprint, or pattern, is essential whenever possible.

3. Avoid Using Public Wi-Fi Networks

Public Wi-Fi networks are notoriously insecure, meaning someone could easily intercept the data sent from your phone to the network.

If you must use public Wi-Fi, limit the amount of sensitive data you’re sending, like login credentials and credit card information, and only connect to encrypted sites.

4. Keep Your Software Up-to-Date

One of the best ways to protect your phone and all of its sensitive data is to keep your software up-to-date.

This includes both your operating system and any apps you have installed. Whenever possible, enable automatic updates so you don’t have to worry about manually installing them yourself.

5. Download Security Apps

In addition to keeping your software up-to-date, you should also consider downloading security apps like antivirus software to help protect your phone from malware and other online threats.

6. Back Up Your Data Regularly

If the worst should happen and your phone is lost or stolen, you’ll be glad you took the time to back up your data beforehand.

Several cloud storage services like iCloud and Google Drive make it easy to back up your photos, contacts, and other important files.

7. Use Find My Friends

If you’re traveling with friends or family, consider using Find My Friends or another tracking app to easily monitor each other’s whereabouts.

That way, if anyone gets separated from the group, you’ll know exactly where they are and can rescue them as soon as possible.

8. Install a Screen Protector

Quality Apple screen protectors will last several years before needing replacing, so buying one from stores like ViaScreens now could save you money down the line and provide peace of mind knowing that any accidental damage is less likely to occur due to its extra protective layer.

9. Don’t Leave Your Phone Unattended in a Car or Public Place

Leaving your phone unguarded in a car or public place is just asking for trouble. Take it with you whenever you leave your seat or step away from your belongings if possible.

And if that’s not an option, make sure it’s hidden away from sight so would-be thieves won’t be tempted.

10. Be Wary of Phishing Scams

Phishing scams are common among travelers since they’re often distracted and may not be familiar with their surroundings.

Be wary of any suspicious emails or text messages, especially if they contain links or attachments. Never give out personal information unless you’re absolutely sure who you’re dealing with.

Conclusion

With these tips in mind, you can rest assured that your phone and all the sensitive data stored on it are safe while traveling.

So explore the world safely, knowing your precious smartphone is in good hands.