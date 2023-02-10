Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Trill Life

Five Things You Should Know About Beta-alanine (Found in Some Energy Drinks)

You can find the answers to those questions and learn more about beta-alanine by checking out the following five things you should know.
Avatar photo

Published

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Beta-alanine is often found in energy drinks. But what exactly is it and why is it beneficial? Well, you can find the answers to those questions and learn more about beta-alanine by checking out the following five things you should know.

1. Beta-alanine Helps Your Body to Produce Carnosine

Beta-alanine is a non-essential amino acid. 

It is often used in energy drinks because it can help your body produce carnosine. In turn, that can improve your performance when working out. The reason is carnosine reduces the accumulation of lactic acid in your muscles while you exercise. 

In fact, studies have shown that beta-alanine can elevate carnosine levels in people’s muscles by a staggering 80%. 

When you do not use energy drinks containing beta-alanine, your beta-alanine levels will remain low, while your histidine levels will remain high, and therefore, the production of carnosine in your body will remain limited. 

On the other hand, when you take beta-alanine before working out, as you exercise, carnosine helps to break down glucose, which is your main source of fuel when performing high-intensity exercises. 

As you work out, your muscles will break down glucose into lactic acid, which is then converted into lactate. In turn, that produces hydrogen ions and your muscles become more acidic. That is because the hydrogen ions reduce your muscles’ pH level. 

The carnosine acts as a buffer against the acid. It reduces the amount of acidity in your muscles during high-intensity workouts. 

2. Beta-alanine Increases the Time to Exhaustion

When beta-alanine assists in the creation of carnosine to lower the amount of acid in your muscles, as outlined above, it can help to increase your time to exhaustion during workouts.

In other words, beta-alanine can help you to exercise for longer periods in one go. And the more you work out, the more positive results you will experience.

3. Beta-alanine Works Best During High-intensity Exercises

While you can work out for longer without experiencing exhaustion when you take beta-alanine, you will see the most benefits if you take beta-alanine during high-intensity exercises. 

So, when taking beta-alanine, in energy drinks for example, it is best to do so when you plan on performing short-duration exercises. 

4. Beta-alanine Can Cause a Tingling Sensation

When people drink energy drinks containing beta-alanine, they may experience a tingling sensation, known as paresthesia, after taking a few sips. 

The reason for the tingling sensation when consuming beta-alanine is that beta-alanine binds with certain proteins contained within the skin. 

So, the tingling sensation is nothing to worry about. Indeed, that tingling sensation can often give people the motivational feeling they need to approach their workouts with gusto. 

5. Beta-alanine Could Benefit Your Body Composition

Some studies suggest that beta-alanine can benefit body composition. For instance, after supplementing with beta-alanine for three weeks, in one study, the results showed that lean muscle mass could be increased. 

It is probable that beta-alanine improves your body composition by increasing training volume and, in turn, promoting muscle growth. However, more studies are required in order to find out more conclusive results of how beta-alanine benefits body composition. 

Summing Up

Now you know how beta-alanine can affect your body when working out, if you are not already supplementing with energy drinks containing beta-alanine, it is perhaps time that you tried it out. 

After all, to recap, beta-alanine:

  • Helps Your Body to Produce Carnosine.
  • Increases Time to Exhaustion.
  • Works Best During High-intensity Exercises.
  • Can Cause a Tingling Sensation, Which Can Be a Positive Sign.
  • Could Benefit Your Body Composition.

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Trill Life

The Good Life in Indianapolis: What it’s Really Like Living There

To help you make your decision about a move to Indianapolis, this article will give you the real facts about life in this city.

2 days ago

Trill Life

Where Do Oil miners and Bitcoin Miners Cross Paths?

Read on to find out.

2 days ago

Trill Life

Love Cannot be Forgotten Even in Teenagers Critics Speak About Joey King’s ‘In the Between’

Love cannot be forgotten even in Teenagers Critics speak about Joey King’s ‘In the Between’ Joey King is demonstrating that she is a formidable...

2 days ago

Trill Life

Effective Time Management Strategies for College Students

Do you want to be a master of your time and do homework much faster? Click through to find valuable tips on prioritizing tasks,...

2 days ago
Love is Blind Love is Blind

TV & Film

Love Is Blind’ Season 2: Are Nick Thompson And Danielle Ruhl Still Together?

Relationships that begin on reality television may be challenging. This was the scenario with Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, who discussed getting divorced after...

5 days ago
The Snow Girl The Snow Girl

TV & Film

‘The Snow Girl’ Season 2: Will Netflix Bring the Spanish Thiller Back for a Second Season?

Based on Javier Castillo’s book La chica de nieve, The Snow Girl is available to stream from January 27, 2023. The Snow Girl, a...

5 days ago
Cunk on Earth Cunk on Earth

TV & Film

What is Philomena Cunk’s Hilarious New Show “Cunk On Earth” About?

The funny mockumentary that began with Cunk on Britain is continued in Cunk on Earth. Philomena invites viewers to investigate how far human civilization...

5 days ago
New Amsterdam New Amsterdam

TV & Film

‘New Amsterdam’ Season 5 is Not Coming to Netflix in 2023

While you personally might not watch the series, the popular medical drama series New Amsterdam has become ranked as the most popular series on...

5 days ago
The Dragon Prince The Dragon Prince

TV & Film

‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 5: Latest Updates On Netflix’s Animated Series {February 2023}

Following a three-year break, The Dragon Prince‘s anticipated fourth season debuted on Netflix in November. Thanks to Netflix, viewers won’t have to wait three...

5 days ago
The Love Story of Pamela The Love Story of Pamela

TV & Film

The Best Documentaries Of 2023 So Far (And Upcoming One’s To Look Out For)

Netflix’s documentaries have always been good, but they’ve improved significantly over the past year. Nevertheless, finding the best products can be challenging, so we’ve...

5 days ago
Lockwood & Co. Lockwood & Co.

TV & Film

5 Netflix Series Most At Risk Of Cancellation In 2023

Now that 2022 has passed, a brand-new year of Netflix series is about to begin. Some of the top and new Netflix programs return...

5 days ago
Emma Myers Emma Myers

TV & Film

Emma Myers on Wednesday Addam’s Love Life [‘Wednesday’ Update]

The highly acclaimed new Netflix series Wednesday is based on the well-known and enduring Addams Family series, specifically the character Wednesday Addams. Jenna Ortega...

5 days ago