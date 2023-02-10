Five Things You Should Know About Beta-alanine (Found in Some Energy Drinks)

Beta-alanine is often found in energy drinks. But what exactly is it and why is it beneficial? Well, you can find the answers to those questions and learn more about beta-alanine by checking out the following five things you should know.

1. Beta-alanine Helps Your Body to Produce Carnosine

Beta-alanine is a non-essential amino acid.

It is often used in energy drinks because it can help your body produce carnosine. In turn, that can improve your performance when working out. The reason is carnosine reduces the accumulation of lactic acid in your muscles while you exercise.

In fact, studies have shown that beta-alanine can elevate carnosine levels in people’s muscles by a staggering 80%.

When you do not use energy drinks containing beta-alanine, your beta-alanine levels will remain low, while your histidine levels will remain high, and therefore, the production of carnosine in your body will remain limited.

On the other hand, when you take beta-alanine before working out, as you exercise, carnosine helps to break down glucose, which is your main source of fuel when performing high-intensity exercises.

As you work out, your muscles will break down glucose into lactic acid, which is then converted into lactate. In turn, that produces hydrogen ions and your muscles become more acidic. That is because the hydrogen ions reduce your muscles’ pH level.

The carnosine acts as a buffer against the acid. It reduces the amount of acidity in your muscles during high-intensity workouts.

2. Beta-alanine Increases the Time to Exhaustion

When beta-alanine assists in the creation of carnosine to lower the amount of acid in your muscles, as outlined above, it can help to increase your time to exhaustion during workouts.

In other words, beta-alanine can help you to exercise for longer periods in one go. And the more you work out, the more positive results you will experience.

3. Beta-alanine Works Best During High-intensity Exercises

While you can work out for longer without experiencing exhaustion when you take beta-alanine, you will see the most benefits if you take beta-alanine during high-intensity exercises.

So, when taking beta-alanine, in energy drinks for example, it is best to do so when you plan on performing short-duration exercises.

4. Beta-alanine Can Cause a Tingling Sensation

When people drink energy drinks containing beta-alanine, they may experience a tingling sensation, known as paresthesia, after taking a few sips.

The reason for the tingling sensation when consuming beta-alanine is that beta-alanine binds with certain proteins contained within the skin.

So, the tingling sensation is nothing to worry about. Indeed, that tingling sensation can often give people the motivational feeling they need to approach their workouts with gusto.

5. Beta-alanine Could Benefit Your Body Composition

Some studies suggest that beta-alanine can benefit body composition. For instance, after supplementing with beta-alanine for three weeks, in one study, the results showed that lean muscle mass could be increased.

It is probable that beta-alanine improves your body composition by increasing training volume and, in turn, promoting muscle growth. However, more studies are required in order to find out more conclusive results of how beta-alanine benefits body composition.

Summing Up

Now you know how beta-alanine can affect your body when working out, if you are not already supplementing with energy drinks containing beta-alanine, it is perhaps time that you tried it out.

After all, to recap, beta-alanine: