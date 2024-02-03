5 New Romantic Fantasy Books That Will Leave You Swooning

With Valentine’s Day approaching, there is no doubt that love is in the air. What better gift to get your book-loving valentine than a new, luscious romantic fantasy book that will keep them hooked?

Here’s 5 swoon-worthy fantasy books that are being released this year!

1. A Fragile Enchantment by Allison Saft

A Fragile Enchantment by Allison Saft. Credit: Amazon.

Release Date: January 2, 2024

The great news about this first pick? It has already been released this year!

A Fragile Enchantment follows heroine Niamh, a dressmaker with the ability to sew effective emotions into her pieces. Niamh is comissioned by the Prince Regent of Avaland to make the clothing for his younger brother, Prince Kit Carmine’s, wedding. However, life in Avaland and Prince Kit himself turn out to be nothing like the fairy tale that Niamh is niave enough to expect.

With tensions arising amongst the social classes and royal secrets that could be detrimental if exposed, along with a lush star-crossed lovers romance, this book is packed with tension.

A Fragile Enchantment is a stellar novel with a hopeless romantic main lead, great LGBTQ+ representation, a recency-era setting, and a refreshing but simple magic system. For any fans of Bridgerton, or anyone looking to pick up an easy fantasy read, this is the perfect pick.

2. The Honey Witch by Sydney J. Shields

The Honey Witch by Sydney J. Shields. Credit: Amazon.

Release Date: May 14, 2024

This one is for all the cozy “cottagecore” fans. The Honey Witch follows Marigold, a young woman who is sent by her family to a cottage on a small, secluded island to be trained as the next Honey Witch. However, these new powers come with a catch: Marigold can never find her true love.

However, this curse is challenged with the arrival of Lottie, a woman who doesn’t believe in magic. Soon, Marigold’s attempt to convince Lottie that magic is real starts to develop into much more earnest feelings.

The Honey Witch is Sydney J. Shields’ debut novel and is the perfect laid-back yet powerful romantic fantasy to add to your list.

3. To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods by Molly X. Chang

To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods by Molly X. Chang. Credit: Penguin Random House.

Release Date: April 16, 2024

This debut novel is an intense enemies-to-lovers young adult fantasy is heavily inspired by Chinese mythology.

To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods follows Ruying, who was blessed by Death with the unnatural power to control life. When an enemy prince discovers her powers, he makes her an enticing offer: if Ruying agrees to become his private assassin, he will keep her family forever safe and fed. The issue? Ruying’s powers come at a cost: they take time off her life.

This epic fantasy is intense, with morally-gray protagonists and a villain love interest. Despite the exciting plot, this book also tackles topics of the devastating effects of colonialism and war. If any of these things interest you, this is definitely a book you should add to your TBR this year!

4. Night for Day by Roselle Lim

Night for Day by Roselle Lim. Credit: Penguin Random House.

Release Date: February 20, 2024

When two exes get the same job, things can get a bit complicated. Things can get even more complicated when that magical job traps its new employees inside at the end of their shifts.

Night for Day follows Ward Dunbar and Camille Buhey, two ex-lovers who split to follow their separate paths. However, fate brings them back together when they both land the same job, working opposite shifts. When they are both unable to escape their workplace, Ward and Camille find themselves tied amongst something much more sinister: a war between the gods.

Night for Day seems to be a unique romantic fantasy, with immortals, star-crossed lovers, and high tensions. This title is a great one to look out for!

5. Lore of the Wilds by Analeigh Sbrana

Lore of the Wilds by Analeigh Sbrana. Credit: Amazon.

Release Date: February 27, 2024

Lore of the Wilds, Annaleigh Sbrana’s debut novel, sounds like everything you could ever want in a fantasy novel. An enchanted library, two handsome Fae, and a power-hungry young woman.

Lore Alemeyu is forced to make a deal with a Fae lord when her village is in danger. She must organize a dangerous enchanted library that not even the Fae are able to enter. The main goal of this deal is wealth, but Lore is also hungry for magic of her own.

Forced to rely on two dangerous Fae men to survive, Lore must focus not only on staying alive, but also trying not to fall for these untrustworthy creatures. This book seems to have deliciously high tension and a romantic subplot that will be perfect.

These are just a few romantic fantasy books to look out for this year! If you’re interested in more book recommendations with books that are already out, check out these articles: