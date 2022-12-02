Connect with us

7 Questions To Ask When Hiring A Car Accident Lawyer For Your Case

Hiring the right lawyer, however, is as critical as the decision to hire one in the first place. 
Published

Photo by Michael Jin on Unsplash

You need to hire a lawyer if you have been in an accident. Hiring the right lawyer, however, is as critical as the decision to hire one in the first place. 

The Las Vegas car accident attorneys at EdBernstein.com tell us the seven questions you need to ask your prospective attorney at your free case-review consultation below.

Do You Specialize in Cases Regarding Car Accidents?

Get this question out of the way, as it will save you and your prospective attorney time. If their specialty is child-custody law and they occasionally handle car accidents, you should ask them if their firm has an attorney specializing in car accidents. You should consider another attorney or law firm if the answer is no.

You want a car accident attorney because you do not want an attorney that is “learning as they go.” Accident law is unique, and accident cases have unique needs. An accident-related lawsuit, for example, might require experts to testify on car speed, braking time, etc. An attorney without that experience may not even know if those experts are necessary.

Do You Have a Litigation or Settlement Preference?

Ideally, you want your attorney to be open to whatever it takes within the law to get you what you deserve. In some cases, that might mean putting your case before a jury. In others, it might mean negotiating a fair settlement. Your attorney should be comfortable with both and fine with going to court, but only if negotiations are not getting you what you want.

What Is Your Case Record?

Some attorneys know the law like the back of their hands or are masters of the courtroom, while others are negotiation experts. Each requires amazing skills, but if the result of their expertise is less than desirable outcomes, they might as well be auto mechanics. Your attorney should have several auto accident cases under their belt, and they should have won most of them.

What Are Your Chances of Winning?

Experienced attorneys have a general inclination when it comes to assessing potential cases. They understand that some cases are almost guaranteed victories, but the financial potential of the case is small. They also might assess the risk of you losing as greater than the financial benefit of winning. Knowing what they think of your case is imperative in your decision-making.

What is the Value Of Your Case?

Any case worth litigating has a dollar value assessment based on what happened, your injuries or damaged property, and the condition of the party you are suing. If your attorney thinks your case has very little monetary potential in damages, you should reconsider filing a suit. If they think you are entitled to a lot of money, you may decide patience is vital.

How Long Will the Case Take?

The answer to how long your case will take ties in with the question above, as it might influence your decision to move forward or what direction you want your case to take.

Accident cases can be very complex. The law is a slow-moving process. If your attorney thinks your case is weak, you might decide that the time and money involved are not worth the return. If your attorney decides that damages could be significant, you might be willing to go through a long process to ensure you get what you deserve.

What Will Your Case Cost?

Ask upfront for an estimate of all costs to you before a resolution of your case, and make sure you understand when you must pay. Additionally, ensure you understand what costs go into any fee, including how expenses get handled and what type of accounting they use to show you each fee amount.

Final Thoughts

These questions will ensure you are prepared to hire the attorney that will be the best lawyer for your type of case. For a free consultation and to get the ball rolling, contact EdBernstein.com today.

