Gambling

Crypto Poker: The Future of Online Gambling?

We’ll cover the details of what crypto poker is and whether or not it’s the future of online gambling.
Playing poker and gambling, in general, has been one of the most popular hobbies or free time activities that can be done in the modern age. Poker has been quite popular since its inception so it’s no surprise that it’s still holding strong today.

One of the modernizations that have occurred in recent years is the advent of crypto poker, poker that can be played online but where you exclusively deposit and withdraw money in the form of various cryptocurrencies.

The specific currencies depend on the site that you’re using but the general gist of it is the same on each site. We’ll cover the details of what crypto poker is and whether or not it’s the future of online gambling.

What are the benefits?

Before we dive into the specific benefits we’d like to highlight the fact that the game itself is the same as regular poker so you don’t need to worry about it being tainted. The only differences have to do with the payments themselves and other fluff that surrounds the game itself. Considering that we’re looking to play poker and not some weird updated version this is good.

One of the things you may notice immediately is the fact that deposits and withdrawals go through much faster than in traditional online casinos. This is because the blockchain is extremely efficient causing all crypto transactions to be processed very fast when compared to things such as paying via credit or debit card. It’s a nice little quality-of-life benefit that goes a long way to making things less painful.

The main benefit of transactions being done with cryptocurrencies is the fact that you don’t need to give almost any personal info when doing deposits or withdrawals which leads to increased anonymity and thus increased safety online. Gone are the days of giving credit card and personal info that can then be lost in the event of a data breach. Here you can do everything without needing to worry about your data being lost and going into the hands of malicious third parties.

Is it worth trying?

If you heavily enjoy poker then we definitely recommend giving it a shot as it’s an almost direct upgrade to regular online casinos in our eyes. You’ll still be playing the same game you know and love, it’s just that you’ll have fewer hassles and risks when it comes to dealing with the systems that you need to interact with to actually get to the game itself. 

In the case that you already have some cryptocurrencies lying around then you should for sure give crypto poker a shot. The main downside right now is that most people don’t have crypto so it can be a bit of a hassle to go through that for the first time, but if that doesn’t apply to you then there’s really no reason not to try it and see for yourself that there are very few bad things about it and a lot of good.

If you’re worried that you don’t have the correct currencies then you can just check which ones the most popular sites accept, but if you’re looking to play crypto poker bitcoin is usually a safe bet, however, a lot of other popular cryptocurrencies are accepted and some sites even accept more obscure ones which can be good if you happen to have already invested into them.

Is it the future?

It’s of course hard to say for sure but considering that cryptocurrencies aren’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon it’s a pretty safe bet to say that crypto poker is here to stay. We believe that it’s only a matter of time before it takes over and begins to have a larger share of the market than regular online casinos which would be amazing.

We think that in-person casinos will likely stick to using cash, but may eventually even accept crypto as an additional option if things keep moving in this direction. It’s hard to imagine them ever giving up on regular cash but having the option to use either would be very nice and likely increase the popularity of online crypto casinos even more. In conclusion, the chances are high for crypto poker to be the future of online gambling.

