Bingo Terminology Basics

A numbers game that’s been played through many generations, is still as popular today as it once was when first introduced to players around the world.

With its popularity and advancements in technology, Bingo is now more accessible than ever before. Players can now grab a game at their local Bingo Hall/club, as well as by picking up their smartphone or tablet and logging into a Bingo Slots site.

As new players pick up their daubers for the first time, whether playing from the comfort of their sofa or down a Bingo Hall with friends, some of the Bingo lingoes may cause slight confusion.

So, to diffuse any chance of confusion when it comes to the terms, phrases and words used within the world of Bingo, we’ve put together a basic guide of some of the Bingo terminology you may come across when playing a game or two of Bingo.

This way, the next time you pick up your dauber, you’ll feel like a pro knowing the Bingo lingo used.

Scroll to find out more.

Admissions Packet

This refers to the minimum number of cards to purchase.

All or Nothing

This refers to a ticket that’s either full of the selected and called out numbers from the round, or if no numbers have been called from the ticket at all.

Bingo

Not only is this the name of the game, but it also references the columns on the Bingo ticket assigned above the letters B, I, N, G, O.

The first player to match a row, column or another designated pattern on the card, wins. This too is called a Bingo.

Bingo Board

This is a display, which shows you and other players each number as it’s called out.

Bingo Book

If playing at a Bingo venue, when purchasing your tickets, you’re usually given your Bingo cards in a little book, and each page is a different game. This is known as a Bingo book.

Bingo Card

This refers to the game grid, which is usually comprised of five rows and columns. Each game grid contains 24 randomly selected numbered spaces and one blank space in the middle. When numbers are called out, you’ll need to look to see if your numbers match the one being called out – if they do, you’ll need to daub them off.

Blackout

This is a pattern where the whole card must be daubed off and matched, to win. You may hear this also being called a coverall.

Face

This is a single Bingo card.

Four Corners

This is a pattern where the corner numbers of the card must be daubed off and matched to win.

Free Space

This refers to the center square of the Bingo card that’s empty, with no number assigned to it. This free space can be used towards a winning pattern, a bit like a wild symbol in a Slots game.

Hardway

This is a pattern that is in a straight line, without the use of the free space.

On

This is what’s known as a player only needs one more number for a Bingo on their card.

Overdrawn

This refers to a number that appears to be drawn more frequently than others. Also known as a Hot.

Overdue

This refers to a number that appears less frequently than it seems.