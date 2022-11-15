When you think about the typical casino enthusiast, famous Hollywood stars may not be your first guess. But, actors and actresses that you love watching on TV and in cinemas are famous for their high-rolling habits. It’s no wonder these famous celebs love spending their money, considering how much they’re earning. Some consider it a stress reliever while others do it for fun.

If you’re interested in learning who are the 10 Hollywood stars who can’t get enough of casinos, just keep reading. Here’s our ultimate list.

1. Ben Affleck

The 50-year-old Hollywood actor and producer Ben Affleck is loved by many but has reportedly had issues with gambling and even developed a serious addiction. He went into rehab in the early 2000s and dealt with this problem once it went too far.

Affleck was even banned for life from the Hard Rock Casino blackjack tables since he was accused of counting cards- a form of cheating and predicting what card will come up next.

2., Charlie Sheen

Known for his roles in numerous TV shows and movies such as Two and a Half Men and Anger Management, Charlie Sheen has developed a habit of playing poker at the big tables. Apart from his cocaine addiction, the gambling problem took a toll on his marriage and his wealth.

Sheen has allegedly lost millions of dollars on gambling, sports betting, and poker.

3. Tobey Maguire

The famous Spiderman movie star Tobey Maguire is also a high-stakes successful poker player. He got professional training and won a huge amount of money in professional tournaments.

Maguire took part in several World Series of Poker Main Event championships and played at the famous Molly Bloom’s high-stakes poker games at The Viper Room.

4. Brad Pitt

The Ocean’s franchise introduced the gambling world to Brad Pitt, one of Hollywood’s most famous actors. He wanted to prepare well for the role in these movies which is how we started playing. Luckily, he kept it low-key and hasn’t developed any kind of addiction.

Today, he plays purely for fun and continues upgrading his skills.

5. Matt Damon

Have you seen the 1998 movie Rounders? It tells a story of a young gambler who plays big-stakes poker to help a friend. The gambler is played by Matt Damon and this movie is what got him thinking about gambling, and developing an interest in mastering the skill of playing casino games.

After being trained for the movie by Johnny Chan, a professional poker player, he continued nurturing his talent later on. He mostly plays poker and blackjack. If you wonder how one might get so good at poker or any other game, read Best Casino Play guides. They explain rules of the games and give useful tips for beginners.

6. Pamela Anderson

Famous for her role as Valery Irons in the popular TV show VIP, the Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson is also a casino lover and well-known gambler. She’s famous for losing huge sums of money in one night.

She even had a $250.000 poker debt at one point which proves her passion for the game. Luckily, this story turned into a love one, since she married the player she lost to, Rick Salomon.

7. Ray Romano

Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano may be the biggest surprise on this list. However, he allegedly developed a gambling addiction during the filming of this TV show. He managed to cope while earning enough money but once the filming was over, Romano had a huge problem.

Luckily, he managed to pull through and only gambled recreationally today.

8. Jennifer Tilly

The American Canadian actress Jennifer Tilly is also a professional poker player. It all started with her father who was a gambler and a poker player and introduced her to the game early in her life.

In 2005. Tilly won a World Series of Poker bracelet and continued playing professionally at high-stakes gambling tournaments. She remains one of the biggest winners among Hollywood stars who like to gamble, earning hundreds of thousands of dollars playing poker professionally.

9. Jessica Simpson

Actress and musician Jessica Simpson is also known for recreational gambling and can be seen at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas quite often. She manages to keep this a hobby and hasn’t had an addiction problem to gambling.

10. 50 Cent

American musician, rapper, and actor 50 Cent has also had his fair share of big casino wins. He allegedly won $1 million by betting on a boxing match. It’s no wonder he made it on our list, being recognized as a casino lover and gambling enthusiast.

50 Cent was winning and losing, with his most famous win being In 2012. He won a $500,000 bet he placed on the Giants vs the 49ers.

Unfortunately, these enormous bets led him to bankruptcy. In 2017. He hit financial rock bottom. His luck left him and he ended up losing all the money he’s previously won betting and gambling.

Final Thoughts

Gambling in casinos is clearly one of the more popular leisure activities for Hollywood stars. Some of them are even professional players while others purely do it for fun. You can hear stories about them rolling the dice or sitting at the poker table and leaving large sums of money in the world’s best casinos. Who knows, maybe you’ll run into one of them in a high-class casino somewhere.

Author’s bio

Christian Duke is a celebrity journalist and a blogger. He loves covering stories about the lives and careers of famous people, red-carpet stars, and award-winning artists.