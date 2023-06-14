Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

U.S. Army Renames Louisiana Military Base in Honor of Sgt. Henry Johnson

The U.S. Army has recently declared the renaming of a Louisiana military base to commemorate the heroic legacy of Sgt. Henry Johnson
Avatar photo

Published

President Barack Obama bestows the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Henry Johnson
President Barack Obama bestows the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Henry Johnson. Credit: Picryl/CC 2.0

Sgt. Henry Johnson, a courageous soldier known for his bravery in World War I, achieved another victory in the fight against institutionalized racism as the U.S. Army renamed a military base in his honor in Louisiana. T

he Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson replaces the former Fort Polk, named after Confederate General Leonidas Polk, who fought against the United States during the Civil War.

The renaming ceremony took place on Tuesday morning, accompanied by the release of a video titled “A Tale of Courage & Bravery: Celebrating the Legacy of SGT Henry Johnson” on the fort’s YouTube site. Johnson, who hailed from Albany, enlisted with the 15th New York National Guard Regiment in 1917 and was assigned to the 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as the Harlem Hellfighters. He demonstrated exceptional valor in May 1918 when he fought off a German raiding party, leading to his award of the Croix de Guerre.

However, it would take over a century of efforts by historians, Black veterans, and politicians for Johnson’s heroism to be recognized by his own country. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2015 and has since received other honors such as the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Service Cross. The renaming of the military base in his honor marks another significant milestone in acknowledging his contributions.

U.S. Senator Majority Leader Charles Schumer, who has been instrumental in advocating for Johnson’s recognition, expressed pride in the renaming, highlighting the shift from honoring a Confederate general to celebrating an American hero. Schumer and his team have been working to obtain various forms of recognition for Johnson, including a potential postage stamp featuring his likeness from the U.S. Postal Service.

Johnson faced racism upon his return home, and memories of his heroic deeds faded over time, with local residents unaware of his burial site for many decades. In February 1919, when he arrived in New York City from France, Johnson recounted his experiences, describing how he fought off German soldiers with a French rifle and a “French bolo knife” when his ammunition ran out. He sustained multiple wounds during the battle, having been shot five times and bayoneted twice.

Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, commanding general of the fort, expressed deep honor in bearing Sgt. William Henry Johnson’s name at the “Home of Heroes.” The federal Naming Commission selected Fort Polk, along with eight other Army bases previously named after Confederate commanders, to be given new names.

As the legacy of Sgt. Henry Johnson continues to receive recognition and honor, his story serves as a reminder of the importance of acknowledging the contributions and heroism of individuals from diverse backgrounds, challenging systemic racism, and promoting equality and justice.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

The White House Has Expressed Its Disapproval of a Small Group of Attendees Who Posed Topless at a Pride Event (VIDEO)

The individuals involved will not be invited to future events.

4 mins ago
Ezra Miller at "The Flash" film premiere in Los Angeles, California, on June 12, 2023. Ezra Miller at "The Flash" film premiere in Los Angeles, California, on June 12, 2023.

TV & Film

Ezra Miller Expresses Gratitude to Supporters for their ‘Grace’ at ‘The Flash’ Premiere

Ezra Miller Extends Gratefulness to Supporters for their Remarkable Support at 'The Flash' Premiere

14 mins ago
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Celebrity

Tory Lanez To Be Sentenced After Conviction in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

After being convicted in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, Tory Lanez now awaits sentencing for his involvement.

16 mins ago
Jimmie Allen Jimmie Allen

Celebrity

Record Label Drops Jimmie Allen Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Following serious sexual assault allegations, Jimmie Allen has been parted ways with his record label.

21 mins ago
Eminem Eminem

Celebrity

Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Marries Matt Moeller, With Sister Hailie Jade By Her Side

Alaina, the daughter of renowned rapper Eminem, recently exchanged vows with Matt Moeller in a heartwarming ceremony.

23 mins ago
"Avatar: The Way of Water" arrived 13 years after the first "Avatar" movie, following multiple delays.Disney "Avatar: The Way of Water" arrived 13 years after the first "Avatar" movie, following multiple delays.Disney

TV & Film

Disney Announces New Release Dates for Avatar Sequels After Delay, Final Movie Set for 2031

After experiencing a delay, Disney has officially unveiled the revised release dates for the highly anticipated Avatar sequels.

30 mins ago
Anita Baker and Babyface Anita Baker and Babyface

Music

Anita Baker Removes Babyface from Tour Following Twitter Dispute

In the wake of a recent Twitter dispute, Anita Baker has made the decision to remove Babyface from her upcoming tour lineup.

36 mins ago
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Celebrity

Johnny Depp Pledges $1 Million Defamation Case Settlement to Charity

Johnny Depp pledging a $1 million donation to charity from a defamation case settlement.

51 mins ago
Cormac McCarthy Cormac McCarthy

Celebrity

Cormac McCarthy: Tributes Pour in for ‘Unique’ Renowned Author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men’

Tributes are pouring in for Cormac McCarthy, the renowned author known for his distinctive and powerful literary works, including "The Road" and "No Country...

55 mins ago

Culture

TikTok’s Homogenization of (Western) Culture

TikTok has created a cultural phenomenon in the west, causing culture to converge and become more of the same.

21 hours ago
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Celebrity

Naomi Watts Ties the Knot with ‘The Morning Show’ Actor Billy Crudup

Celebrate the joyous occasion as Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup exchange vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

2 days ago

TV & Film

Leopoldstadt’ and ‘Parade’ Win Tony Awards, Shining Spotlight on Antisemitism

"Leopoldstadt" and "Parade" take home Tony Awards, highlighting the persistent issue of antisemitism.

2 days ago