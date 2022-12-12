Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Twitter HQ Staff “Treated Like Garbage” After Musk Fires Them

Janitor and Cleaners Union are currently striking outside of Twitter headquarters due to unfair working conditions.

Published

Union janitors who service Twitter Headquarters on strike for better working conditions and salary – December 07, 2022 . Image: Shutterstock / Phil Pasquini

Elon Musk has apparently told the group of fired cleaning staff at the San Francisco Twitter Headquarters that robots will replace their jobs.

This Monday, there has been a grave abuse of workers’ rights under Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

A group of cleaning staff that had been working at the Twitter HQ offices for a few years have recently been fired without severance pay. This comes after Olga Miranda, the president of the janitors’ and cleaners’ union, had been organizing a strike to take place on Monday to protest previous unfair and strict working conditions at the headquarters. Instead, they received notice that they had been fired, effective immediately with no severance pay.

Miranda claims this is because many of the cleaning staff at the Twitter HQ are members of a union.

Union janitors who service Twitter Headquarters on strike for better working conditions and salary – December 07, 2022 – Image Credit: Shutterstock // Phil Pasquini

Adrianna Villarreal, in communication with the BBC, had worked for Twitter for four years. Villarreal has also been fired, and now fears she will not be able to provide for her family during the festive period.

Villarreal is worried she will not be able to buy Christmas gifts for her family.

We are supposed to have Christmas presents for our children, a plate of food on our table and overnight we don’t have anything.

Adrianna Villarreal, BBC

Julio Alvarado was also a cleaner working for Twitter for 10 years. He says that before Elon Musk became CEO of Twitter in October, the environment was friendly and positive at work. Things have since changed.

“People worked without worries,” says Alvarado, “now we are afraid.”

Alvarado received threats from Musk’s security team, saying that his job would be terminated soon ‘anyway’ because robots would eventually replace the need for human cleaners.

Alvarado is concerned with paying his bills in the increased inflation post-pandemic, but also continuing to support his family that lives in Mexico.

He says he is currently struggling to find money to pay for his rent.

Similarly, Juana Laura Chavero Ramirez opened up about her diabetic condition. Without her job and any severance pay, Ramirez fears she will not be able to afford the medication that she relies on.

Since Monday, there have been recurring protests outside of the Twitter offices in San Francisco. Multiple public figures have come out in support of the fired Twitter staff, such as California state senator Scott Wiener saying they are being treated “like garbage”.

Scott Wiener says, “In the short term, I’d like to see him [Elon Musk] treat his janitors like human beings and get them back working – not just throw them out right before Christmas.”

Twitter San Francisco Headquarters – Image Credit: Shutterstock // Sundry Photography

Indeed, there are exceptionally few available cleaning vacancies in San Francisco during this festive period, as claimed by the protestors.

San Francisco’s city attorney, David Chiu, is also in charge of investigating this case. Chiu has said that this is not the first time he has encountered labor law disruptions concerning Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has had a long history of flouting labour laws. While I’m not surprised this happened, I feel for these workers. We will be looking into this further.

David Chiu, BBC

Read here everything you need to know about Elon Musk’s new look Twitter.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

News

San Francisco Has Use of Robots for Lethal Law Enforcement Reversed

San Francisco city voted 8-to-3 to advance the move, allowing “the police to deploy a robot with deadly force in extraordinary circumstances”.

3 days ago

News

Replay: Why Apple’s Version of Spotify Wrapped Misses the Mark so Badly

This year's Apple Replay looks much better than before but it is miles away from rivalling Spotify Wrapped.

12/05/2022

Opinion

Should the Rich and Famous Be Held Accountable for Bad Behavior?

What do Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Kanye West have in common? A lot of money, a big following, and bad behavior.

12/05/2022
COP27 activists COP27 activists

Climate

COP27: How Young People Are Reclaiming Their Future Climate

The 27th United Nations conference COP27 took place this November with the aim of discussing plans to protect our climate. Find out what was...

12/04/2022

News

The Life-Changing Breakthrough in the Fight Against Alzheimer’s

A hopeful start for a new generation of cures?

12/02/2022
Jim Carrey Jim Carrey

Celebrity

Jim Carrey Leaves Twitter with a Confusing Tweet

Jim Carrey leaves Twitter with a confusing animation.

12/01/2022
Mauna Loa Volcano, Hawaii Mauna Loa Volcano, Hawaii

Climate

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts for the First Time in Almost 40 Years

Officials are not concerned for community safety at this time.

11/30/2022

News

Kanye West asks Donald Trump to be His Running Mate for the 2024 Presidential Election

The rapper revealed when he announced his bid for the White House, the former president began 'screaming at him'.

11/30/2022
welcome to wrexham welcome to wrexham

News

Why You Should Care About Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welsh Football Club

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's football club might not be the cynical cash-grab you thought it was.

11/28/2022

News

Time to Now: TikTok’s Answer to BeReal

TikTok is hoping on the BeReal hype with its new feature.

11/28/2022

News

‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Will Make You Question Everything You Thought You Knew About History

But is it accurate or is the show 'dangerous history'?

11/27/2022

News

COVID in China: Riots Breakout in Zhengzhou iPhone Factory

The plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou is the largest in the world, assembling the greatest number of iPhones than any other factory.

11/25/2022