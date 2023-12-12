Google Launches New AI Software: Gemini

On Wednesday, December 6th, Google announced its new AI program, Gemini.

Google has just contributed to the exponential rise of artificial intelligence, or AI, in a significant way, with the announcement of Gemini. Gemini is supposedly the most advanced AI software to date, as it can process input in the form of text, images, videos, and verbal cues. According to Google, it will be available to developers on the 13th of December, and it will be integrated into Google products “in the coming months.”

Google’s Gemini Launch Video Backlash

Google immediately faced backlash for a promotional video of the software that was found to be edited. The video, released on Wednesday, the 6th of December, alongside the official launch of Gemini, is six minutes long. It features conversations between the chatbot and users, as well as various interactions that display Gemini’s discernment between visual and physical objects.

Descriptions under the video state that its content has been modified: “For the purposes of this demo, latency has been reduced and Gemini outputs have been shortened for brevity.” Google then stated that the demo had not been performed in real time. On Friday, the company told CNBC that the video is “based on real multimodal prompts and outputs from testing.”

Gemini was asked what animals a user could make out of these yarns. Credit: Youtube/Google.

However, BBC confirmed that the video was in fact made by prompting the AI with “still image frames” and “text,” not videos and spoken words, as it seems upon first watch. So, while Gemini’s outputs were real, its inputs were not. Full breakdowns of what Gemini really gave and received can be found on Google’s blog here.

This all comes after previous controversies and questions regarding Gemini, such as the switch from an in-person to a virtual launch. The company is competing closely with Microsoft, who partnered with OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, the most advanced AI until now: Google has stated that their most advanced model of Gemini outperforms ChatGPT-4.

Gemini responds to a user changing his drawing from an acoustic to an electric guitar, and it changes the music it plays in turn. Credit: Youtube/Google.

Google’s Gemini and Project Ellmann

One aspect of Gemini that may contribute to its perceived success is that it can use photos and data to create a “bird’s eye view” of users’ lives. The idea is called “Project Ellmann,” named after Richard David Ellman. It would use Gemini to analyze data and “answer impossible questions,” says CNBC. Due to Gemini’s multimodal input processing, it can take various forms of data from users’ lives and apply it to its “bird’s eye view” overview.

This overview would take information from many sources and compile it to create a sort of “story” of a user’s life, identifying key moments with contextual cues like time and place. Examples of this include a user asking if they have a pet, and Project Ellmann giving them pictures of their pet in multiple outfits and with multiple people, or Ellmann telling a user they like Italian food based on the amount of pictures of Italian dishes.

In terms of the privacy and ethics concerns raised by such a program, someone from Google told CNBC that they “would take the time needed to ensure [new features] were helpful to people, and designed to protect users’ privacy and safety as [Google’s] top priority.” As Apple and Google have found themselves in hot water over AI photo analysis in the past–a 2015 investigation found their programs applying the category of “gorilla” to Black people–Google will likely take greater care in their current programming.

Credit: Youtube/Google.

Overall, Google has expressed its interest in seeing how people will use Gemini in creative and exciting ways. “Gemini is state-of-the-art across a wide range of benchmarks,” said vice president of product for Google DeepMind, Eli Collins. Only time will tell if Gemini can live up to its expectations, and exceed previous AI software, or if it will live up to its name, and prove to be two-faced and underwhelming.