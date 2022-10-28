7 Types of Software to Help Manage Everyday Tasks

Technology has completely taken over our lives. From cell phones and social networking to information systems, digital authentication, business suites, and more, the software we use helps us manage our everyday activities and assists in making informed decisions.

Whether you own a small business or work for a large corporation, a range of useful software is available to assist you in managing your everyday duties.

This article will provide you with a thorough list of useful software that can help you be more productive and effective at day-to-day work.

1) Accounting Software

Accounting software deals with all your financial transactions. It records and categorizes each transaction, creates sales and purchase invoices, manages employee payroll, and tracks accounts receivables. Accounting software produces income, cash flow, and profit and loss statements within a given time period.

They provide a complete overview of your financial situation, credit information, outstanding payments, and much more. It helps you synchronize all your financial data with ultimate precision and efficiency. Accounting software simplifies even the most complex financial tasks like tax filing, lease calculation or monitoring, inventory errors, detection of production or expense overheads, bank reconciliation, etc. Various financial modules in the accounting software directly post transactions related to online payments, invoicing, and billing.

There are many types of accounting software according to the type of business and individual requirements. These include payroll management systems, ERP systems, and dedicated accounting systems such as single or double-entry systems and lease accounting software.

2) Document Management Systems (DMS)

Document management systems are also cloud-based software solutions that provide the convenience of remote file storage and access and instant document retrieval, version management, and document security. It has a comprehensive search mechanism to help you find a particular document or previous versions of the same document. Document management system presents great potential for all types of businesses.

It helps businesses reduce paper use and eliminates the inefficiencies and redundancies of storing manual files. Converting all files into digital form and saving them on cloud-based DMS helps an organization reduce the use of paper and cuts costs of file storage, printing, and printing materials.

Centralizing document storage helps you locate and easily retrieve documents and images. You can archive files to retrieve and share them easily in the future. Cloud service allows remote storage of documents which means you can access files anywhere and at any time, irrespective of the physical boundaries of your office.

3) Cloud-Based Business Suites

Cloud-based business suites have transformed the way businesses operate in the digital world. These ready-to-use business suites are built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Cloud-based business suites help you manage your emails, calendars, documents, spreadsheets, and other files in cloud-based remote storage.

The biggest advantage of this software is that you don’t need to manage the software, files, and software security on local computers. The software provider saves, manages, and protects your files on a remote server. This feature also provides flexibility to access your data anywhere, regardless of your location.

Some popular business suites offer pay-as-you-go models where businesses can pay the software provider per user or license. Businesses and organizations can increase or decrease the number of licenses according to their changing needs.

4) Workflow Management Systems

Workflow management systems have become a necessity for organizations, big or small. Workflow management systems help managers assign everyday tasks of ongoing projects to employees and track employee performance, attendance, and quality of work. A typical workflow management system has all subsystems that a business needs to perform daily activities.

This includes employee profiles, payroll systems, project setups, task distribution, tracking, performance monitoring, emailing and messaging, employee attendance and leaves management, leaderboards, document repository for helpful resources, in-house document management, employee feedback, and much more.

5) Video Conferencing and Messaging Apps

Effective communication is the foundation for collaborative cooperation and increased workplace productivity. Many free or low-cost communication platforms enable you to plan meetings online without physically being there. Video conferencing, messaging, and online meetings save significant time and unnecessary effort from both employees and managers. These software packages provide instant group communication, which increases a team’s cooperation and fosters collaborative teamwork.

6) Spreadsheet Software

Whether you own a small business or are an active member of an organization, spreadsheet software is one of the most important tools you will need. A spreadsheet software helps you sort, manage, and visualize huge amounts of data. Employees, particularly accountants and financial analysts, use spreadsheet software to collect, analyze, and track data.

For researchers, spreadsheet software is an indispensable tool to comprehend statistical data, derive associations between multiple variables, run various tests to check the strength of these relationships, and infer results based on these tests. Spreadsheet software is also used for creating presentations and managing projects.

Spreadsheet software instantly updates and streamlines any modifications made to cell information wherever a reference to the cell is made. For example, suppose you have used the value of overhead expenses for the month to calculate a product’s estimated price. In that case, the software will update the estimated price whenever you make any change in the overhead expense made in the spreadsheet.

7) Office Suites

Office suites are a one-stop solution to cater to all your office work needs. An office suite is a software package that includes word processing, presentation, spreadsheet, emailing, messaging, and database management software. Operating systems usually have their own office suites that come with an OS license or with a separate license. Other software companies provide remote web-based office suites that help you store and edit files from the cloud and share it with other users.

Word processing software is probably a basic need for anyone doing their work on a computer or mobile device, while there is no employee in an organization that doesn’t require a slideshow or presentation software to create enticing and informative presentations. All the applications in an office suite provide added features like PDF conversions, image edit insertion or editing, tracking changes, using a variety of fonts, templates, and designs, as well as adding tables, visuals, symbols, shapes, charts, and must more.

Final Thoughts

The variety of software we use in our everyday life has become a necessity for us. The above-mentioned list of software not only saves a lot of time and effort but also helps you accomplish your daily tasks effortlessly and more effectively.