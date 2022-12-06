15 Tech Essentials for an Enhanced Family Life

We all know that technology has become an integral part of our lives. It seems like almost everything we do now involves some type of electronic gadget or device.

While this may be true, there are some who would say that technology has actually taken over our lives and negatively impacted family life. We are here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be this way! In fact, with the right tech tools, you can actually enhance your family life in a number of ways.

Here are 15 essential tech items that every family should consider using!

Networked Home Security System

There’s no better way to ensure the safety of your family than with a networked home security system. With motion and door sensors, cameras and other features, you’ll be able to keep an eye on everything that happens in your home from anywhere in the world.

Smart Thermostats

Having a smart thermostat is not only convenient for controlling the temperature of your home remotely but it can also help save money by automatically adjusting the temperature when nobody is at home or asleep.

WiFi Routers & Extenders

Having a reliable internet connection is essential these days, especially if you have multiple devices connected throughout your home. Investing in a good quality router/extender combo will help ensure that you have strong signal strength throughout your home.

Smart TVs

Smart TVs are the way of the future! You can access all sorts of online content, as well as use apps and streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu Plus. Some models even come with voice commands, so you can control them hands-free!

Tablets & eBook Readers

Tablets and ebook readers offer a great way for the whole family to stay connected to the world around them while still providing a safe environment for kids to explore. With tablets and ebooks, there’s always something new to read or watch no matter what their age or interests may be.

Home Audio Systems

Having a home audio system is not just about blasting tunes throughout your house. With multi-room capabilities and wireless speakers, you can easily control the music in each room independently and even add on additional components as needed.

Voice Assistants

Voice assistants are becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason. They offer hands free control of your tech gadgets from anywhere in the house, so you can quickly access information or turn off lights with just a few simple commands.

Smart Home Hubs/Devices

Smart home hubs and devices provide an easy way to create an automated living space that responds to voice commands, changes temperature settings according to activity levels, monitors energy usage, etc. The possibilities are endless!