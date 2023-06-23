Wrestling Legend Edge Reflects on 25th Anniversary of WWE Debut

It’s been a whopping 25 years since the legendary Edge, a true icon in the world of WWE, made his television debut. And on this momentous occasion, the “Rated-R Superstar” took a moment to reflect and express his gratitude in a heartfelt tweet that tugged at the heartstrings of fans worldwide.

With a mix of nostalgia and appreciation, Edge shared his profound thankfulness for the incredible journey he has embarked upon. He reminisced about the millions of miles traveled, the countless faces he’s encountered, and the extraordinary experiences that have shaped his life. It hasn’t always been an easy road, though. Edge has faced his fair share of injuries, enduring physical hardships along the way. But amidst the trials, he has achieved remarkable feats that didn’t even exist when he first started his career. Yet, above all else, he cherishes the laughter that has resonated throughout his wrestling adventures, reminding us all that joy can be found even in the most arduous of endeavors.

However, there was a period when retirement seemed inevitable for Edge. After grappling with a series of neck injuries and undergoing multiple surgeries, he announced his departure from the squared circle on that fateful day in April 2011 during “WWE Raw.” From that point onward, his appearances became sporadic, leaving fans yearning for more. Little did they know, and little did Edge himself know, that destiny had something extraordinary in store.

Then, like a bolt of lightning, it happened. At the Royal Rumble in 2020, Edge made his triumphant return, defying the odds and embarking on a second chance that seemed implausible. The sheer magnitude of this opportunity overwhelmed him with gratitude. It was a chance to reintroduce himself to a whole new generation of fans, to share his passion and skills with wrestlers he had never before encountered. And in his own words, that alone was an unequivocal victory.

Throughout this year, Edge’s in-ring appearances have been limited, but they have been nothing short of monumental. From his electrifying participation in the men’s Royal Rumble to the awe-inspiring partnership with his wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, at Elimination Chamber, where they triumphed over Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, he has left an indelible mark. Retirement may loom on the horizon, but he understands the significance of being able to make a living doing the very job he once dreamed of as a young and hopeful soul. Such a privilege is a rarity, and Edge is acutely aware of that fact. He concludes his heartfelt message by thanking the fans for their unwavering support throughout the years, acknowledging the immeasurable impact they have had on his remarkable journey.

So let’s join together, my friend, in raising a toast to Edge, a wrestling luminary who has graced us with his presence for a quarter of a century. May he continue to inspire and captivate, leaving an indomitable legacy in the annals of sports entertainment. Thank you, Edge, for the thrills, the emotions, and the unforgettable moments you have shared with us all. Here’s to you and the next chapter awaiting your incredible story.