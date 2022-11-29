Which World Cups in Modern Times Have Featured the Most Goals on Average?

With World Cup fever in full swing, it’s fair to say that we’re all in the mood for goals. Each World Cup brings the opportunity for a goal-laden tournament, but it’s fair to say that international football’s biggest occasion doesn’t always deliver when it comes to the ball hitting the back of the net.

Of course, the early editions of the World Cup featured no shortage of goals, with the 1954 edition in Switzerland seeing a whopping average of 5.84 per game. However, we’re going to focus in on the last 50 years or so, and analyze which World Cup had the most strikes. As fans continue to analyze the World Cup odds 2022, let’s get in the major tournament spirit and take a trip down memory lane.

Argentina 1978 – 2.67 per game

The World Cup in Argentina in 1978 would see the hosts win the tournament for the first time in their history, but the tournament also featured plenty of goals along the way. A number of goal-laden first-round games, including West Germany’s 6-0 win over Mexico, Scotland’s 3-2 defeat of the Netherlands, and Peru’s 4-1 hammering of Iran, lit up the tournament.

In the second round, there were further goals as the Netherlands spanked Austria 5-1, before the latter defeated West Germany 3-2. Even the final featured four strikes, as Argentina beat the Netherlands 3-1 after extra time.

Brazil 2014 – 2.7 per game

Thinking back to a more recent World Cup, the 2014 edition in Brazil was a feast of goals. From the very first minutes of the tournament, when Marcelo’s own goal was prodded into the net to put the hosts behind, you felt that this World Cup promised plenty of goalmouth action, and it duly delivered.

Some high-scoring group games included the Netherlands’ 3-2 win over Australia, Alegria’s 4-2 win against South Korea, and France’s 5-2 victory against Switzerland.

After plenty of goals in the group stage, the knockout rounds featured some more cagey affairs, as is to be expected. That was until the semi-final, where Germany’s sensational 7-1 demolition of Brazil provided the enduring memory of the tournament.

USA 1994 – 2.71 per game

1994 saw the World Cup head to the United States for the first time, and the result was a World Cup high in both drama and goals.

There were some goal-heavy matches in the group phase, including a 4-1 win for Switzerland over Romania, a 6-1 crushing of Cameroon by Russia, and a 3-2 victory for Germany against South Korea.

There were some entertaining matches in the knockout rounds too, as Germany beat Belgium 3-2 in the last 16, and Brazil defeated the Netherlands by the same scoreline.

Spain 1982 – 2.81 per game

The 1982 World Cup was memorable for the hot summer temperatures in Spain, and also for the glut of goals we saw throughout the tournament. It remains the highest-scoring World Cup since 1954.

Results such as Poland 5-1 Peru, West Germany 4-1 Chile, Algeria 3-2 Chile and Scotland 5-2 New Zealand helped bring the average right up, as did Hungary’s incredible 10-1 win over El Salvador.

The free-scoring matches continued throughout the tournament, with the 3-3 draw between West Germany and France in the semi-finals another memorable occasion, as the Germans triumphed on penalties.