Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The UFC and Facebooks Parent Company Meta Are Combining Forces

MMA events are to be streamed in the Metaverse virtual reality world.
Avatar photo

Published

Image: Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins/Frederic Legrand - COMEO

UFC President Dana White and Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg have combined forces to provide MMA fans with live and on-demand virtual reality (VR) events using the Meta Horizon Worlds software. 

The UFC and Facebook’s parent company, Meta, announced in October a partnership that would allow MMA events to be streamed in the Metaverse virtual reality world.

As the world’s most famous mixed martial arts promotion, the UFC allows fighters from all backgrounds, such as boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, judo, taekwondo, muay thai, or karate to test their combat skills against each other in an octagon-shaped cage. Its growth over the previous five years has reached unfathomable heights, and now, its evolution is entering a new era in online media.

UFC events, particularly their numbered pay-per-view offerings, generate millions of viewers. And with the newly established Meta partnership will offer MMA fans the chance to view the sport in virtual reality.   

Zuckerberg attends Fight Night while completing a business deal 

Zuckerberg blew up the internet when his appearance at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan on October.1 restricted the media and public from attending the event. Meta employees, including Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, sat front row with White to see Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan compete in a five-round main event inside the UFC Apex. 

Criticism was rife when the UFC sealed the event to cater to the billionaire business and his team. However, the bigger picture was revealed, as this private viewing was also a meeting that would finalize the partnership, a deal that Meta and the UFC announced soon after. 

The companies will work together through UFC Fight Pass and Meta Horizon Worlds to stream live and on-demand replays of MMA events in VR. The first event was broadcasted in October, as UFC Fight Pass customers could stream LFA 144 in VR180 – a 180-degree panoramic view. 

There’s been no confirmation when the first UFC event will be streamed in VR, but we can expect an extensive VR broadcast schedule on UFC Fight Pass in 2023 and beyond. While the product has already made its debut, they’re naturally going to make the service as strong as possible by testing it with lower-level promotions before allowing the Meta Horizon World to host a UFC pay-per-view or Fight Night. 

Supporting each other

It’s no surprise that Zuckerberg was happy to make a deal with the UFC. He recently revealed his passion for MMA and the UFC on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Furthermore, he isn’t just a fan of his sofa; Zuckerberg also trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and kickboxing. When ‘Zuck’ posted a clip of himself training, renowned names from the MMA world, such as ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley, Conor McGregor, Alexander Volkanovski, and Cody Garbrandt, praised his skills. 

We should also expect an emergence of sports betting applications to become available for VR bettors as many U.S. states welcome the legalization of online sports wagering, such as Ohio. We’re likely to see an influx of support at the betting window for local fighters such as Vanessa Demopoulos, who faces Maria Oliveira on November 19, 2022, at UFC Fight Night 215. 

However, you don’t have to wait for Meta and UFC to wager on these contests, as BetMGM Ohio already offers an abundance of MMA odds on upcoming events.  

While ‘Zuck’ is a fan of MMA, Dana White and his fighters have publicly shown an interest in VR. Stemming from a background in boxing, White notably recommended Thrill of the Fight as a legitimate game to assist your boxing training, and so did UFC light heavyweight competitor Misha Cirkunov. 

“In training, you can beat anyone, but how to perform under all those lights and in front of all those people… that’s what I’ve been working on. I simulated it with a trick at home,” Cirkunov explained. He said he trained with the VR headset to overcome his stage fright. “I put on this helmet, and then I got into a championship boxing ring, and now none of that itches me anymore.” 

Partnering with Meta, which also runs WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Oculus, was undoubtedly an intelligent move by the UFC. Less than fifteen years ago, the UFC still fought to earn respect as a significant sports promotion. Now it has a partnership with one of the biggest companies in the world, thus solidifying the recognition as a legitimate sport it once longed for. 

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Bones and All, Bones and All plot, Bones and All cast, Bones and All release date Bones and All, Bones and All plot, Bones and All cast, Bones and All release date

Entertainment

‘Bones and All’ Cast and Character Guide

Bones and All is a film audiences worldwide can’t wait to see. There are many things audiences look forward to seeing in Bones and...

4 mins ago
Young Sheldon, Young Sheldon plot, Young Sheldon new season Young Sheldon, Young Sheldon plot, Young Sheldon new season

Entertainment

CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: Premieres and Returning Show Dates

2022 is coming to an end, which means we’ll be saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows on T.V. Thankfully, we know that...

9 mins ago
Slumberland, Slumberland cast, Slumberland cast, Slumberland plot, Netflix Slumberland, Slumberland cast, Slumberland cast, Slumberland plot, Netflix

Entertainment

What Time is Jason Momoa’s ‘Sumberland’ Coming to Netflix?

Slumberland will arrive on Netflix soon. And please clear your schedule for this upcoming release as quickly as possible. The story is based on...

17 mins ago
Dance Monsters, Dance Monsters release date, Dance Monsters cast Dance Monsters, Dance Monsters release date, Dance Monsters cast

Entertainment

‘Dance Monsters’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, and More

Netflix is launching a new series with a “frightening” twist. This new competition show, Dance Monsters, is leading the way in December, and it’s...

21 mins ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

Will There Be a ‘1899’ Season 2? Here’s Everything We Know

1899 is developed by the creators of Dark on Netflix. Dark was one of the highest-rated international shows available on the platform. Although it’s...

25 mins ago
Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio

Entertainment

‘Dead to Me’ Star Sam McCarthy Age, Instagram, Famous Father, and Roles

Dead to Me season 3 marks the final season of Netflix’s dark comedy series. While most of us tune in to Linda Cardellini and...

28 mins ago

College

5 Exceptional Tips that Make Hosting a College Party Easy

there are several things you can do to make hosting a party easy and fun!

39 mins ago
Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie pirates of carabean Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie pirates of carabean

Entertainment

Disney’s Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is ‘Dead in the Water’

A few years ago, we heard about Disney’s attempt to revive the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise by getting Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie...

16 hours ago
Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot

Entertainment

Bob’s Burgers Episode Recap: “Ready Player Gene”

Bob’s Burgers involves one of the most loved cartoon families. However, there can be some discrepancies when it comes to the Belcher family. We...

16 hours ago
Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

What time is ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?

Dead to Me, fans are ready to watch Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini reunite on screen for the third and final season. The new...

16 hours ago
Ancient Apocalypse, Ancient Apocalypse plot, Ancient Apocalypse cast, Ancient Apocalypse Netflix Ancient Apocalypse, Ancient Apocalypse plot, Ancient Apocalypse cast, Ancient Apocalypse Netflix

Entertainment

What is Graham Hancock’s ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ on Netflix About?

Everyone should try to learn about the mysteries of this world via a Netflix docuseries twice a year. Not only will it keep you...

16 hours ago
Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live new episodes Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live new episodes

Entertainment

‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48, Episode 7: Who’s Hosting and When is it Airing?

The Dave Chappelle-hosted Saturday Night Live episode will not be the final episode of the season, but it is the last one for a...

16 hours ago