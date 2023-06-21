Connect with us

Seth Rollins Shares Message with Fans Following Victory on WWE NXT, 6/20

After a victorious performance on WWE NXT, Seth Rollins took the opportunity to connect with the NXT fans and express his gratitude.

Published

After his victory on WWE NXT, Seth Rollins took a moment to address the crowd and express his gratitude. In an NXT Digital Exclusive, Rollins spoke passionately about his return to NXT and the significance of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins emphasized that he returned to NXT because he believes the title deserves respect. He mentioned legendary world champions like Harley Race, Ric Flair, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, and Booker T, who traveled the world to elevate the prestige of the heavyweight title. Rollins expressed his desire to be part of that lineage and acknowledged the responsibility that comes with it.

The wrestler acknowledged the influence and inspiration of previous titleholders such as Booker T and Shawn Michaels, thanking them for the opportunity to follow in their footsteps. He recognized the weight of their accomplishments and expressed his determination to live up to their legacy.

Furthermore, Rollins became emotional as he performed in front of the NXT crowd after years of absence. He acknowledged the fans as the proving ground for everyone in NXT and credited their support for shaping his career. Their presence and passion clearly meant a lot to him, and he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to compete in such a meaningful environment.

With his passionate message, Seth Rollins demonstrated his commitment to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and his respect for the history and legacy of the title. His return to NXT and his successful defense of the championship solidify his status as a dominant force in the WWE and further establishes his place among the esteemed world champions who came before him.

