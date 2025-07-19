Paige Bueckers Suggests Relationship with Azzi Fudd. It’s What the Internet Suspected All Along.

After years of fan speculation, professional basketball player Paige Bueckers seemingly confirms a relationship with long time teammate Azzi Fudd. In an interview at a WNBA All-Star event, Bueckers calls Fudd her ‘girlfriend’.

On July 17th, Paige Bueckers, a professional basketball player known for her college basketball contributions to the UConn Huskies, took part in an ESPN interview inquiring about her “D1 Girlfriend.”

Bueckers answered a series of questions, including one about Fudd’s phone case: “It says Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.” When asked for a girlfriend reveal, Bueckers responded, “Azzi Fudd.”

While she did not specify how long the two had been together, the interview went viral, with viewers claiming that Bueckers “hard launched” her relationship.

Comments under original ESPN post state “fork found in kitchen”, “why am I tearing up?”, and “Am I the only one that was shocked, even though I already knew it”. The news came as no surprise to fans, who had long speculated that the pair may be more than just teammates.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have had chemistry for years.

The two met in 2017, when both were trying out for a USA basketball team. Fudd recalled her first impressions of Bueckers in an interview with UConn Women’s Basketball:

“I watched her play and I was like, ‘Oh, I have nothing to worry about this girl” … Like, ‘I have a better chance of making it than her.’” Azzi Fudd, basketball player for the UConn Huskies.

Despite the initial bad blood, Fudd later changed her mind when both girls made the team: “I realized that she’s actually one of the best players I’ve ever seen play.”

By 2020, Bueckers, the number one prospect for women’s college basketball, committed to the UConn Huskies. Not wanting to leave her friend behind, she launched a twitter campaign to get Fudd on the team as well.

The campaign worked. On November 11, 2020, Fudd announced her commitment to the UConn Huskies during an Instagram live. The video was later re-uploaded to YouTube:

Bueckers and Fudd played together for four seasons, winning national championships in 2025. It was during their time together on the team that fans began noticing the close bond the pair shared.

The internet started picking up on signs of their relationship.

In 2021, Slam Magazine featured Bueckers and Fudd in a story about their history as teammates. One Twitter user uploaded a leaked image of Fudd holding Bueckers in one of the magazine photos.

Leaked picture of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd for Slam Magazine pic.twitter.com/WotkBlHL5z — B ✨🌈 (@DearBlckGirls) April 26, 2024

During the interview, Bueckers described her and Fudd’s personalities as “yin and yang”. Fudd added that even when they are disconnected they “complement each other.”

Following the magazine feature, fans picked up on more and more signs of the pair’s close connection. In April 2025, Bueckers invited Fudd to attend the WBNA draft picks. When she was announced the number one pick of the year, photographers captured her embracing Fudd before heading up to the stage:

After the draft picks, speculation that Bueckers and Fudd may be dating became a hot topic of discussion. Under one reddit thread, users described the event, stating, “I feel like her sitting at … Paige’s draft table was high-key the first public getaway. Especially when all her other UConn teammates were in the stands,” and “Nobody would have doubted that Azzi was her date if they weren’t both women.”

For fans, these instances all but confirmed that the former UConn teamates were more than just friends.

Social media posts by Fudd and Bueckers also appear to “soft launch” their relationship.

Both women are active on social media. On May 24, 2025, Fudd uploaded a TikTok video of her and Bueckers at a resturant together. The caption tagged Bueckers’ account and read: “Princess treatment every time I’m with her 😇💗 #spoiled”

The video went viral, adding even more to the growing speculation of Bueckers and Fudd’s relationship. Fudd also liked the top comment under the post: “at least Paige is winning off the court”.

The posts didn’t stop there. On June 21, Fudd posted a mirror selfie that revealed her “Paige Bueckers girlfriend” phone case:

This same phonecase was mentioned in Bueckers’ interview with ESPN, giving fans a full circle explanation for her long speculated relationship with Fudd.

The basketball duo is iconic both on and off the court.

Both women have contributed much to women’s basketball, raising viewership and support for the league.

According to The New York Times Athletic, the UConn-Stanford national semifinal game in 2022 was the most watched women’s semifinal game since 2012. Additionally, the 2025 UConn-South Carolina final championship game became the third-most watched women’s national championship game of all time.

As of now, Fudd and Bueckers have yet to publicly confirm their relationship status following Bueckers’ interview. Even if they do not make a formal announcement, their story already speaks for itself. Their bond is an inspirational tale of trust, connection, and devotion that has long inspired those who’ve followed them.