You can watch India’s Aditya-L1 solar probe launch live on Sept. 2. Here’s what it will do.

India is set to launch the Aditya L-1 mission, its inaugural space-based mission aimed at studying the Sun. Scheduled for liftoff from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on September 2 at 11:50 am, this mission comes hot on the heels of ISRO’s recent lunar landing achievement.

The Aditya L-1 probe will hitch a ride into space aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in ‘XL’ configuration, known for its reliability. PSLV has successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan in the past. With a capacity to carry payloads up to 1,750 kg to the sun-synchronous polar orbit, it’s well-suited for the Aditya L-1 mission.

Once in space, Aditya L-1 will initially occupy a lower Earth orbit before using onboard propulsion to increase its velocity and orbit. This will slingshot the spacecraft towards the Sun, where it will ultimately settle into a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1), situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth.

The primary objective of the Aditya L-1 mission is to unravel the mysteries of the Sun, delving into how its radiation, heat, particles, and magnetic fields affect our planet. It will focus on studying the chromosphere and corona, exploring phenomena like coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and analyzing the Sun’s magnetic field and its role in space weather. This mission will provide valuable insights into the Sun’s behavior and its impact on our solar system.

