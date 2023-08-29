US spy satellite agency isn’t so silent about new “Silent Barker” mission

The United States Space Force is gearing up for the launch of the multi-payload Silent Barker mission, designated as NROL-107, in collaboration with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). United Launch Alliance (ULA) is set to launch the mission using an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Initially scheduled for August 29, the launch was delayed due to Tropical Storm Idalia. The rocket and payload were returned to the vertical integration facility for safety reasons. The launch date for the Silent Barker mission has not been rescheduled yet.

The primary purpose of the Silent Barker mission is to place multiple secretive payloads into geosynchronous orbit, a region of space about 22,236 miles above Earth’s surface. Geosynchronous orbit allows spacecraft to stay fixed above specific points on Earth. The mission aims to enhance the United States’ situational awareness and monitoring capabilities in this crucial orbital region.

Space Force Lt. General Michael Guetlein highlighted that the Silent Barker mission is designed to deter potential aggression by letting adversaries know that the Space Force is closely monitoring activities in geosynchronous orbit. This transparency of capabilities serves as a deterrent factor. Chris Scolese, NRO director, mentioned that Silent Barker will act as a “watchdog” in geosynchronous orbit, tracking satellites that reposition themselves or engage in activities that could pose a threat to valuable assets.

While the exact details of Silent Barker’s capabilities remain classified, it is known that the mission involves multiple payloads. The spacecraft’s data will be processed by the National Space Defense Center in Colorado Springs, and its operation will be managed by the NRO.

Silent Barker’s launch is a significant step for the U.S. Space Force as it establishes units dedicated to tracking and addressing threats in orbit, including the potential targeting of enemy satellites.

This mission aligns with the Space Force’s broader efforts to enhance its space capabilities and safeguard critical assets in orbit. As space becomes increasingly contested and congested, the ability to monitor and respond to potential threats becomes paramount.

The Silent Barker mission’s significance extends beyond its immediate objectives. It represents a technological leap forward, utilizing advanced surveillance and monitoring capabilities to ensure a safer and more secure space environment. By positioning itself as a “watchdog” in geosynchronous orbit, the mission acts as a deterrent against any adversarial actions that might compromise the security and stability of space assets.

The collaboration between the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office exemplifies the interagency cooperation necessary to address complex challenges in space security. As both organizations work together to deploy and operate Silent Barker, they underscore the importance of a coordinated approach in maintaining the nation’s space interests.

Looking ahead, the launch of the Silent Barker mission is poised to set a precedent for future initiatives aimed at enhancing space situational awareness and resilience. As technology evolves and potential threats become more sophisticated, initiatives like Silent Barker will play a critical role in upholding the principles of peaceful and responsible use of outer space.

