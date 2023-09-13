ULA’s Atlas V rocket has launched for the first time in nearly a year

In a dazzling display of cutting-edge space technology and a boost to national security, the mightiest incarnation of United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket soared majestically from its Cape Canaveral launch pad in Florida on a crisp Sunday morning. This mission, orchestrated in collaboration with the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office, was a testament to the prowess of human innovation.

The initial launch attempt on Saturday faced a hiccup, necessitating a delay due to an issue uncovered during a prelaunch ordnance circuit check. However, resilience triumphed, and a mere day later, the countdown proceeded without a hitch. Against the backdrop of a cloudless sky, the rocket embarked on its journey, gracefully arcing away from the Space Coast, tracing an easterly trajectory over the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean.

This spectacular flight marked the 48th launch this year from Florida’s Space Coast and, significantly, United Launch Alliance’s 18th and final mission for the National Reconnaissance Office aboard an Atlas V rocket since 2007.

The rocket, a towering 196-foot marvel, took flight at 8:47 a.m. ET on Sunday, bearing the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 payloads destined for geosynchronous orbit. This mission had its fair share of challenges, with the rocket having to be rolled back to ULA’s vertical integration facility last month for protection from the looming threat of Hurricane Idalia.

Sunday’s mission was a collaborative effort between the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office, involving multiple payloads. The heart of the mission lay in the Space Force’s SILENTBARKER satellite constellation network, a critical asset geared toward enhancing space situational awareness, orbital surveillance, and tracking.

In the words of ULA, “SILENTBARKER is designed to detect and maintain custody of space objects. This capability enables indications & warnings of threats against high-value assets in geosynchronous orbit.”

The mission’s destination, geosynchronous orbit, lies some 24,000 miles above Earth’s surface, requiring the deployment of ULA’s most potent Atlas V rocket variant, the 551. This beast boasts a staggering 2.3 million pounds of thrust, courtesy of its main engine and five supplementary solid rocket boosters. ULA CEO Tory Bruno affectionately referred to this configuration as their “Bruiser.”

Looking ahead, ULA’s national security missions will find a new home aboard the next-generation Vulcan Centaur rocket. Anticipation builds as the debut test flight of this revolutionary vehicle is expected to grace the Cape sometime before the year’s end.

Meanwhile, the skies over Florida’s Space Coast continue to be a stage for celestial performances. Although yet to be officially confirmed by SpaceX, federal records hint at the next launch—a Falcon 9 Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The eagerly awaited Starlink 6-16 mission is slated to lift off from Launch Complex 40, with a four-hour launch window opening at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, promising to deliver another batch of SpaceX’s revolutionary internet-beaming satellites to the cosmos.

