Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Science

ULA Delta IV Launches Classified Spy Satellite into Orbit

Don’t miss the breathtaking United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy launch from the sunny shores of Florida.
Avatar photo

Published

Alliance Delta IV
A ULA Delta 4 Heavy rocket launched an NRO satellite on June 22, 2023, at 5:18 a.m. Eastern from Space Launch Complex-37 (SLC-37) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Credit: ULA livestream

In a thrilling display of technological prowess, United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully blasted off a classified National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) spy satellite into the vast expanse of space. The awe-inspiring spectacle took place at the crack of dawn, precisely at 5:18 a.m. Eastern, from the illustrious Space Launch Complex-37 (SLC-37) nestled within the hallowed grounds of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

This momentous launch was not without its fair share of anticipation and anticipation. ULA, ever the consummate professionals, made a valiant second attempt after a slight hiccup delayed the initial launch scheduled for June 21. The company cited an issue with a ground systems pneumatic valve as the culprit behind the temporary setback. Nevertheless, undeterred by the minor setback, ULA pressed forward, undaunted and resolute.

As the Delta 4 Heavy rocket soared into the heavens, the sheer magnitude of its power was on full display. Approximately four minutes into the flight, the outer boosters of the mighty three-core Delta 4 Heavy gracefully detached, shedding their weight and gracefully descending back to Earth. Shortly thereafter, at the two-minute mark, the second stage majestically followed suit, bidding farewell to its celestial counterpart.

However, as the mysterious veil of secrecy enveloped the proceedings, the NRO, in its inscrutable wisdom, requested ULA to bring the webcast to an abrupt halt, merely seven minutes into the flight. It was at this pivotal juncture, upon the jettisoning of the nose fairing, that the mission’s delicate details became shrouded in secrecy, known only to those entrusted with safeguarding our nation’s interests.

Credit: ULA
Credit: ULA

Designated as NROL-68, this momentous launch marked the Delta 4 Heavy’s fifteenth and penultimate endeavor before embarking on a well-deserved retirement. A true stalwart of the skies, this venerable vehicle took its final bow on the West Coast in 2022, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of space exploration.

In a moment of tremendous pride and achievement, ULA commemorated the commencement of the new year, 2023, with this historic mission. Back in May 2019, the company earned the esteemed honor of being awarded a coveted U.S. Air Force contract to launch NROL-68, thus solidifying its status as a formidable force in the realm of space endeavors. The awe-inspiring Delta 4 Heavy configuration first graced the heavens in December 2004, setting the stage for a legacy steeped in groundbreaking triumphs.

Behind the brawn and power of the Delta 4 Heavy lies a symphony of cutting-edge technology. Each of its common booster cores is propelled by the mighty RS-68A main engines, courtesy of Aerojet Rocketdyne. As for the Delta cryogenic second stage, it is imbued with the unstoppable force of the RL10C-2-1 engine, truly a testament to human ingenuity. Liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen course through the veins of this extraordinary rocket, lending it the fiery vigor required to conquer the celestial realm.

The future holds many promises and adventures for ULA. Under a contract of utmost importance, they are entrusted with launching yet another NRO satellite on the Delta 4 Heavy in 2024, a celestial symphony that will grace the captivating shores of Cape Canaveral. Following this noble quest, ULA will bid a fond farewell to the Delta 4 Heavy, making way for the eagerly anticipated arrival of the Vulcan Centaur rocket, a new dawn in the realm of interstellar exploration.

Lt. Col. Scott Carstetter, an esteemed Atlas 5 and Delta 4 materiel leader at the Space Systems Command, shed light on the grand tapestry of endeavors awaiting ULA. NROL-68 is merely the opening chapter in an enthralling saga, with four missions slated for ULA’s Atlas 5 and Delta 4 in the twilight year of Atlas/Delta operations. The stage is set, the cosmos awaits, and ULA stands poised to etch its name in the celestial firmament.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

A skin mole A skin mole

Science

Scientists Think They’ve Found a Cure For Baldness Using a Mole-cule

Exciting news emerges from the field of scientific research as a potential cure for baldness is unveiled by a group of scientists.

6 mins ago

Music

Ohio AG Warns About Taylor Swift Concert Ticket Scams

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has issued a warning to music fans, particularly those eager to attend Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts

17 mins ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings

TV & Film

‘No Hard Feelings’ Review: Jennifer Lawrence’s Strong Performance Lifts a Comedy That Falls Short on Raunchiness

No Hard Feelings" is a comedy film featuring the talented Jennifer Lawrence in a lead role. While Lawrence's performance shines throughout the movie

20 mins ago

Celebrity

Cardi B Calls Out Billionaire Stepson, Brian Szasz, Over Insensitive Blink-182 Concert Post During Search for Missing Sub

Cardi B, the renowned rapper and social media influencer, recently took to her platform to call out the stepson of a billionaire over an...

4 hours ago
Drake performs at Indiana State Fair Drake performs at Indiana State Fair

Music

Indiana State Fair Reveals Third Wave of Free Stage Acts for 2023

The Indiana State Fair has recently announced its third wave of free stage acts for the highly anticipated 2023 edition

4 hours ago
The Bear The Bear

TV & Film

How to Watch ‘The Bear’ Season 2 in the US and UK

Fans of the popular series "The Bear" are eagerly anticipating the release of its second season.

5 hours ago

News

Thousands of People March in L.A. in Support of Writers’, As They Await Deal

A significant number of writers and supporters gathered in Los Angeles for a march, expressing their unity and determination as they await a fair...

5 hours ago

TV & Film

Would ‘Secret Invasion’ Have Thrived as an MCU Movie Event Instead of a Disney+ Show?

The announcement of Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' as a Disney+ show was met with excitement from fans, but upon reflection.

5 hours ago
Kevin Costner Kevin Costner

Celebrity

Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Seeks $248K Per Month in Child Support Amid Divorce Proceedings

In the ongoing divorce proceedings between actor Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, she has reportedly requested $248,000 per month in child support.

5 hours ago

Gaming

‘Magic the Gathering’ Card Touts $2 Million Dollar Bounty

The newest Magic the gathering set comes with an expensive new addition. A card worth over 2 million dollars.

21 hours ago

Science

Groundbreaking Research Uncovers Unique ‘Pain Fingerprint’ in Every Individual’s Brain

In a significant scientific breakthrough, researchers have discovered a unique "pain fingerprint" in the human brain that is specific to each individual.

21 hours ago
WHO Belize malaria WHO Belize malaria

Health & Wellbeing

WHO Certifies Belize as Malaria-Free in a Historic Milestone for the Country

The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Belize as being free from malaria

21 hours ago