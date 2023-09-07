The solar observatory Solar Orbiter has achieved a breakthrough in capturing images of the sun’s corona, an area of the sun’s atmosphere that has been challenging to image in extreme ultraviolet wavelengths. This achievement was made possible by a last-minute modification to the observatory’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) camera, which allowed it to see deeper into the corona than originally specified.

The modification involved adding a small, protruding “thumb” to the safety door of the EUI camera. When the door is partially closed, this thumb covers the sun’s bright disk, enabling the EUI camera to detect the much fainter ultraviolet light emanating from the surrounding corona. This innovative approach, known as the occulter mode of operation, has opened up new possibilities for observing the sun’s corona and its dynamics.

In the past, images of the sun’s corona were typically obtained using specialized instruments called coronagraphs. However, the occulter mode of the EUI camera now allows for both solar imaging and corona imaging within the same instrument, offering a more integrated approach to solar observations.

One of the significant advantages of this new capability is the ability to see deeper into the sun’s c, where magnetic structures and physical processes are constantly evolving. This region was previously challenging to explore due to the limitations of traditional EUV imagers and coronagraphs.

The breakthrough has the potential to provide valuable insights into the dynamics of the sun’s corona, which is crucial for understanding solar activity and its impact on space weather. Scientists are excited about the prospect of uncovering new secrets hidden in this little-explored region of the sun’s atmosphere.

The success of Solar Orbiter’s EUI camera in the occulter mode will likely influence the development of future solar instruments for space missions, further advancing our understanding of the sun and its behavior.

The breakthrough achieved by Solar Orbiter’s EUI camera in capturing images of the sun’s corona is a significant step forward in our understanding of the sun’s complex dynamics. Scientists anticipate that this new capability will lead to numerous discoveries and insights into the sun’s behavior and its impact on space weather.

One of the key advantages of the occulter mode of operation is its ability to observe changes and phenomena occurring in the sun’s corona that were previously hidden from view. This includes the study of magnetic structures, dynamic processes, and the evolution of the corona’s physical properties. The corona is a region of intense interest for scientists, as it plays a crucial role in solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and other solar activities that can affect Earth’s space environment.

The successful combination of solar imaging and corona imaging within the same instrument opens up new possibilities for future solar missions. Researchers now have the potential to develop instruments that can provide comprehensive observations of the sun, from its surface to its outer atmosphere, in a more integrated and efficient manner.

Understanding the sun’s behavior is essential for space agencies and researchers as it directly impacts space weather predictions, satellite operations, and the safety of astronauts in space. Solar flares and coronal mass ejections can disrupt communication systems, navigation, and power grids on Earth, making the study of the sun’s corona a critical area of research.

As Solar Orbiter continues its mission to study the sun up close, the data collected by the EUI camera in occulter mode will contribute to a deeper understanding of our star’s behavior and the potential to mitigate the impact of space weather events on our planet.

This achievement serves as a testament to the ingenuity and adaptability of scientific instruments in the quest to unravel the mysteries of our universe. It is a reminder that even small modifications can lead to significant breakthroughs in our pursuit of knowledge about the cosmos.