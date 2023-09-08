Humanised kidneys grown inside pigs for the first time

Scientists have achieved a significant milestone in the quest to create human organs for transplantation. In a groundbreaking study published in Cell Stem Cell, researchers reported growing humanized kidneys inside pig embryos. This achievement involved altering the genetic makeup of pig embryos and injecting them with human cells capable of forming a kidney. Once implanted in surrogate pig mothers, these embryos developed kidneys primarily composed of human cells after 28 days.

The ultimate goal of this research is to produce mature human organs for transplantation, using pigs as incubators, which could significantly reduce the risk of organ rejection. Kidneys are the most commonly transplanted organs, and there is a substantial demand for them worldwide, with over 88,500 people in the United States alone waiting for a kidney transplant.

While this study represents a remarkable advancement, researchers acknowledge that it may take years to achieve the production of mature human organs using this method. The team is also working on applying the technique to generate other human organs in pig embryos, including the heart and pancreas.

Ethical considerations are an important aspect of this research. Concerns include animal welfare and the potential for human cells to influence other tissues inside the pig, possibly affecting its behavior. Researchers emphasize their cautious and thoughtful approach, working step by step to address any ethical concerns.

This achievement marks a significant stride in regenerative medicine, raising the possibility of addressing the critical shortage of organs available for transplantation and improving the lives of countless patients in need of life-saving procedures.

This groundbreaking research represents a significant leap forward in the field of regenerative medicine and xenotransplantation, offering hope for addressing the persistent shortage of organs available for transplantation. The ability to grow humanized organs inside pigs has the potential to revolutionize organ transplantation by reducing the risk of rejection and expanding the pool of available organs.

The methodology employed in this study demonstrates a meticulous approach to overcoming scientific and ethical challenges. Researchers used cutting-edge techniques, including CRISPR gene editing, to modify pig embryos and human pluripotent cells to resemble early human embryonic cells. By optimizing lab conditions to meet the distinct needs of both human and pig cells, they successfully cultivated humanized kidneys within pig embryos.

While this achievement is a significant milestone, researchers acknowledge that there are still substantial technical barriers to overcome before producing mature human organs for transplantation. However, they remain optimistic about the potential of this technology.

Ethical concerns, including animal welfare and potential unintended consequences, have been carefully considered. The research team ensured that human cells primarily contributed to kidney development, minimizing involvement in other pig tissues. This cautious approach aims to avoid ethical controversies.

The journey toward fully functional human organs grown within pigs is a complex and lengthy one, but these pioneering efforts pave the way for future breakthroughs in the field of regenerative medicine. The combination of xenotransplantation and humanized organ growth offers a promising avenue to alleviate the global organ shortage and provide life-saving treatments for patients in need.