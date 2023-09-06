Europe’s Ariane 6 takes rocket science seriously by testing patience before engines

Europe’s ambitious Ariane 6 rocket program is now reaching a pivotal phase of testing, marking a critical step in the development of the new medium-lift rocket.

These tests include both short- and long-duration firings of the rocket’s first stage at European launch facilities in French Guiana, with the first test potentially happening today and another about a month from now.

The director general of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, emphasized the significance of these tests during a recent press briefing. These tests will provide essential insights into how the rocket’s engines perform at full throttle. While Aschbacher didn’t provide a specific launch date for the Ariane 6 rocket, it’s clear that the program has faced delays.

Originally slated for a 2020 debut, the European Space Agency and the prime contractor, ArianeGroup, are now targeting a launch in 2024. The development of the Ariane 6 rocket has gained increased importance due to these delays and the loss of access to the Russian Soyuz rocket after the war in Ukraine. This situation has compelled the European Space Agency to rely more heavily on competitors like SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket for critical missions.

As for the recent tests, the upper stage of the Ariane 6 rocket underwent a successful full-duration test firing in Lampoldshausen, Germany. This test covered the firing of the second stage throughout its flight profile for 11 minutes, confirming its readiness for flight. The spotlight has now shifted to the first stage, which is equipped with the Vulcain 2.1 engine and solid rocket motor boosters. A wet dress rehearsal took place on July 18, but the subsequent hot fire test was postponed due to time constraints. On September 5, a second attempt to conduct a short hot fire test, lasting about four seconds, is planned. If all goes well, a full-duration test, lasting nearly eight minutes, is scheduled for early October.

As for setting a launch date, Aschbacher emphasized that it would only be determined after the successful completion of these critical hot firing tests. Any issues uncovered during these tests could potentially lead to further delays. The Ariane 6 program was initiated to improve cost competitiveness, particularly when compared to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. While European officials noted they would still offer better prices than the Ariane 5 rocket, they acknowledged that inflation was affecting costs.

The original price target for the Ariane 62 version of the rocket was $76 million, while the more powerful Ariane 64, with four boosters, was initially estimated at $126 million. In comparison, a Falcon 9 rocket, with roughly similar lift capacity, has a base price of $67 million. The retirement of the Ariane 5 rocket and the delays in Ariane 6 development have left a significant gap in Europe’s launch schedule, impacting vital science missions. The loss of access to the Russian Soyuz rocket, due to geopolitical events, has further exacerbated the situation.

While Europe has turned to SpaceX for certain missions, uncertainties remain, including the fate of four Galileo navigation satellites, which may have to be launched on Falcon 9 missions due to a lack of available Western rockets in the near term.

The development and testing of the Ariane 6 rocket are crucial not only for European space ambitions but also for ensuring “guaranteed access to space,” as emphasized by Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency. The delays and geopolitical challenges in the launch industry have underscored the importance of having a reliable and competitive launcher in Europe’s space portfolio.

As we await the results of the upcoming hot firing tests, the space community holds its collective breath. The successful completion of these tests would mark a significant milestone for the Ariane 6 program, bringing it one step closer to fulfilling its mission.

The program, initially designed to offer more cost-competitive launch services, continues to face the pressures of inflation, impacting its pricing strategy. However, with its improved capabilities and lift capacity, Ariane 6 is poised to remain a key player in the global launch industry.

The loss of the Soyuz rocket, once a reliable workhorse for Europe’s launches, has forced space agencies and institutions to adapt and find alternatives. While SpaceX’s Falcon 9 has stepped in to fill some of the gaps, the future trajectory of European launch services will undoubtedly be shaped by the outcome of the Ariane 6 program.

In this evolving space landscape, collaboration, innovation, and adaptability will be key. As space agencies and commercial entities navigate the challenges and opportunities of space exploration, one thing remains certain: our quest to explore the cosmos will continue, fueled by determination and the boundless curiosity of humanity.