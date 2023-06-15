Did Scientists Just Discover Signs of Life on Saturn’s Moon?

The discovery of phosphorus on Saturn’s moon Enceladus represents a significant step forward in our search for life beyond Earth. Phosphorus is a crucial chemical building block of life, as it is essential for the creation of DNA, RNA, cell membranes, and energy-carrying molecules like ATP. The presence of phosphorus in the form of phosphates in the salty ice grains of Enceladus indicates that this moon has the necessary ingredients to support life as we know it.

The detection of phosphorus on Enceladus was made possible by data collected by NASA’s Cassini mission, which extensively studied Saturn and its moons between 2004 and 2017. Cassini’s Cosmic Dust Analyzer identified minerals and organic compounds required for life within the plumes erupting from the geysers on Enceladus. Previous measurements had already revealed the presence of sodium, potassium, chlorine, and carbonate compounds in the ice grains collected by Cassini.

The detection of phosphorus in Enceladus’ ocean holds profound implications for the moon’s habitability. Although the ocean exists beneath a thick layer of ice, hydrothermal environments along the seafloor maintain the ocean at a warmer temperature. The dissolved phosphates in the ocean water indicate that phosphorus is readily available for the formation of potential life.

Expanding from Enceladus (the brightest white dot above), delicate arcs of icy material gracefully extend into Saturn’s mesmerizing E ring. Credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Laboratory experiments were conducted to model Enceladus’ salty ocean, and the results showed that phosphate concentrations could be 100 to 1,000 times higher than those found in Earth’s oceans. The presence of a “soda ocean” rich in carbonates and carbon dioxide enables the dissolution of large amounts of phosphates that would otherwise be locked inside rocky minerals.

Enceladus is not the only moon in our solar system with potential oceans harboring the ingredients for life. Moons like Europa, Titan, and Ganymede, which orbit Jupiter and Saturn, are also prime targets for future exploration. Upcoming missions such as the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer and NASA’s Europa Clipper aim to study these moons and provide further insights into their potential habitability.

While the discovery of phosphorus on Enceladus is a significant step, it does not confirm the presence of life on the moon. The building blocks and conditions for life are necessary but not sufficient for the existence of extraterrestrial life. To determine if Enceladus’ ocean is truly inhabited, a dedicated mission that can land on the moon’s surface and analyze the plume deposits would be required.

On July 14, 2005, during a graceful flyby of Saturn’s moon Enceladus, the Cassini spacecraft captured striking high-resolution images of this enigmatic icy realm. From a distance, Enceladus presents a captivating blend of smoothed craters and intricate, fractured landscapes. One such image seized by Cassini unveils the moon’s cratered surface and fractured icy crust in remarkable detail. Credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

The potential to explore Enceladus further has sparked plans for the development of the Enceladus Orbilander, a mission that would orbit the moon and land on its surface. If launched in the coming decade, the spacecraft could arrive at Enceladus in the early 2050s, providing a deeper understanding of its habitability and the possibility of life.

The discovery of phosphorus on Enceladus has broadened our knowledge of the potential for life in our solar system. It highlights the significance of future missions and the enduring legacy of the Cassini mission, which has paved the way for further exploration of icy ocean worlds and the search for life beyond Earth.

