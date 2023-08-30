Dense Neptune-Sized Exoplanet Discovered With TESS

Among the vast number of planets discovered outside our solar system, a majority exhibit surprisingly close orbits to their host stars.

Over 80 percent of confirmed exoplanets have orbits shorter than 50 days, positioning them at least twice as close to their stars as Mercury is to the Sun. However, planets with longer orbital periods remain less understood due to their difficulty to detect.

Two new planets with extended orbits have been added to this category. Scientists from MIT and the University of New Mexico have identified a rare system housing two such planets orbiting the star TOI-4600, situated 815 light years from Earth.

The system comprises an inner planet with an 82-day orbit, similar to Mercury’s, and an outer planet with a 482-day orbit, placing it between Earth’s and Mars’ orbits.

These discoveries were made possible using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), an MIT-led mission monitoring nearby stars for exoplanets. Notably, the farther planet features the longest orbital period detected by TESS, and it’s one of the coldest at approximately -117 degrees Fahrenheit.

Both planets likely resemble gas giants such as Jupiter and Saturn, though the inner planet might have a gas-ice composition mix. These planets offer insight into the gap between “hot Jupiters” and the colder, longer-orbit gas giants in our solar system.

Katharine Hesse from MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research notes the importance of such long-period systems, which aid in understanding the variety of planetary systems beyond our own. This discovery underscores the complexity of exoplanetary systems and the uniqueness of our solar system.

TESS, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, plays a pivotal role in unveiling the secrets of these distant planets. It observes patches of the sky for 30 days at a time, continuously measuring the brightness of stars in those sectors. This method helps detect dips in brightness caused by planets passing in front of their host stars.

In 2020, TESS picked up a transit signal from a star labeled TOI-4600 in the northern sky near the Draco constellation. The star was further investigated by the TESS Single Transit Planet Candidate Working Group, comprising scientists from MIT and the University of New Mexico, dedicated to identifying longer-period planets from single-transit events.

Katharine Hesse explains that due to TESS’s 30-day observation window for each region of the sky, stacking up observations is necessary to find planets with orbits exceeding a month.

The team located three more transits from TOI-4600 and deduced that they originated from a planet, later named TOI-4600b, with an 82-day orbit. They also spotted a fifth transit, initially causing confusion. To ascertain if it resulted from another star momentarily eclipsing the first or a second orbiting planet, Ismael Mireles joined the team in 2021.

Mireles conducted further observations and discovered two more transits. These observations supported the existence of a long-orbiting planet, eventually identified as TOI-4600c. The team discerned that the two transits were produced by a single object orbiting the star either every 964 days or every 482 days, with the latter being more likely based on simulations.

To validate their findings, researchers employed ground-based telescopes, eliminating false-positive scenarios. The conclusion: TOI-4600 indeed hosts two long-period planets, TOI-4600b and TOI-4600c, bridging the gap between hot Jupiters and the colder gas giants.

The researchers are keen to explore the possibility of more planets in this system and note that TESS has the capability to identify both warm and cold Jupiters.

This groundbreaking research, supported by NASA, is a significant step toward unraveling the mysteries of distant planetary systems and deepening our understanding of the variety of planets beyond our solar system.

