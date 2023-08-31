Crew Handovers Continue as Four Members Near End of Six-Month Research Mission

Four astronauts from SpaceX Crew-6, consisting of NASA astronauts Woody Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, UAE Flight Engineer Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos Flight Engineer Andrey Fedyaev, are preparing to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) after a six-month stay. They are set to depart on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on Saturday, September 2.

The Crew-6 members have spent approximately six months on the ISS, and with the arrival of Crew-7, they are ready to return home. Crew-7 members include NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

Some notable accomplishments from the Crew-6 mission include UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi achieving the longest stay in space by an Arab astronaut and the installation of new solar arrays for the ISS by NASA astronauts Bowen and Hoburg.

To watch the Crew-6 undocking and splashdown events, NASA will provide live coverage:

The closing of the Dragon’s hatch: Video coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT), with the hatch closing scheduled for 7:20 a.m. ET (4:20 a.m. PT). Dragon undocking from the ISS: Scheduled for 9:05 a.m. ET (6:05 a.m. PT). Dragon’s deorbit burn, entry, and splashdown: Video coverage starts at 11:45 p.m. ET (8:45 p.m. PT), with splashdown scheduled for 12:58 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 3 (9:58 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 2).

You can follow these events on NASA’s YouTube channel, which will also provide audio-only coverage throughout the day.

The return of the Crew-6 astronauts marks the successful conclusion of their mission, during which they conducted a variety of experiments and activities aboard the ISS. Among the mission highlights was the significant accomplishment of UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who achieved the longest stay in space by an Arab astronaut, contributing to space research and international cooperation.

The live-streamed coverage of Crew-6’s return to Earth provides an opportunity for space enthusiasts and the public to witness the undocking, reentry, and splashdown of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. These events are crucial stages in the safe return of astronauts from the ISS to Earth.

As the Crew-6 astronauts prepare to depart the space station, the recently arrived Crew-7 members have already settled in, ensuring the continuous operation of the ISS and the ongoing scientific research conducted on board.

The live coverage offers a unique opportunity to follow the final stages of this space journey and witness the safe return of the astronauts to our home planet. It underscores the collaborative efforts of space agencies and private companies like SpaceX in advancing human space exploration.

Stay tuned to NASA’s official channels for live coverage of these events and witness the Crew-6 astronauts’ journey back to Earth aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

In preparation for their journey back to Earth, the Crew-6 astronauts will experience the various stages of reentry, including the critical deorbit burn, which is essential for reducing their velocity and guiding them toward the intended splashdown site.

The return of Crew-6 is a testament to the success of international cooperation and the continuous advancements in space exploration. It highlights the importance of the International Space Station as a platform for scientific research and the ongoing efforts to expand human presence in space.

As we eagerly await the safe return of these astronauts, it’s a reminder of the remarkable achievements and collaborative spirit that drive space exploration. The live-streamed coverage allows us to share in this momentous event and celebrate the dedication and hard work of the astronauts and the teams that support them.

So, mark your calendars and set your alarms to witness the undocking, reentry, and splashdown of Crew-6, an event that underscores humanity’s enduring curiosity and determination to explore the cosmos. Stay tuned to NASA’s live coverage for this exciting space journey.