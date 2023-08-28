Leading Scientist Claims Humans Found Life on Mars 50 Years Ago, But Accidentally Killed it

In the ongoing quest to uncover life’s enigmatic presence on the enigmatic Mars, NASA’s ambitious plan to retrieve Martian samples is careening toward its culmination in the early part of the next decade.

Yet, amidst this cosmic endeavor, a scientist has cast a tantalizing, almost cinematic notion into the cosmic cauldron – that humanity might have unwittingly stumbled upon the faint heartbeat of life on the Red Planet nearly fifty years ago in an encounter that could have met a heart-wrenching, if not tragic, end.

Before the Curiosity rover embarked on its storied journey, two pioneering predecessors bore witness to Mars’ riddles – NASA’s Viking program, launched in 1975. These trailblazing landers did more than just capture snapshots of Mars’ otherworldly terrain. They delved into the very essence of Martian soil, wielding scientific tools aimed at unearthing the telltale signs of life’s elusive fingerprint.

A seismic shift in perspective rippled through the scientific community back on Earth, a shift catalyzed by the troves of data sent across the cosmic abyss. These extraordinary explorations revealed a Martian landscape that whispered secrets of a watery past. Rivulets of rivers snaked across the terrain, their winding tales etched in stone.

Evidence of colossal floods, breaking dam after dam, carving chasms and gouging canyons, unfurled like pages from an ancient Martian history book. The cratered face of Mars, still bearing scars of a tumultuous past, bore a striking resemblance to the rugged topography of Hawaii. It was as if Mars had once danced in the rain.

However, this cosmic narrative took a bewildering twist. The landers conducted a trio of experiments, and the results played a cosmic game of ping-pong with scientists’ expectations. The first experiment sent ripples of excitement through the scientific community, hinting at the possibility of metabolic processes, a faint whisper of life’s presence. Yet, the ensuing experiments failed to detect the elusive organic substances that were crucial to affirming the existence of Martian life.

These perplexing results led to a curious conjecture: Perhaps the initial glimmer of hope was a mirage, a product of non-biological chemical reactions. In other words, the tantalizing traces of organic materials detected might have been Earthly contaminants inadvertently ferried to Mars.

One experiment involved introducing water infused with nutrients and radioactive carbon (carbon-14) to the Martian soil, a cosmic cocktail aimed at coaxing potential Martian microorganisms from their slumber. An initial spark of hope flickered as the experiment detected the emission of radioactive gas, absent in a control experiment. However, subsequent attempts failed to rekindle the cosmic flame, leaving scientists befuddled.

Here’s where Professor Dirk Schulz-McKoch, a luminary in planetary habitation and astrobiology at the Technical University of Berlin, offers an alternative twist in this cosmic saga. He suggests that introducing water into the experiment might have been an inadvertent oversight, a cosmic blunder that microbes thrive in the harshest corners of our planet.

Professor Schulz-McKoch unveils a theory both intriguing and sobering. He cites organisms embedded within salt rocks that draw sustenance from the very air around them. These robust extremophiles are the masters of survival, capable of surviving in conditions most lifeforms would consider inhospitable.

But, in a twist worthy of a cosmic thriller, Schulz-McKoch suggests that subjecting these resilient organisms to water could have spelled their doom. It’s akin to a cruel twist of fate, the unwitting act of extinguishing the very flames of life we sought to ignite.

In a piece published in BigThink magazine, Schulz-McKoch delves further into his hypothesis. He postulates that Martian life if it exists, might have evolved to incorporate hydrogen peroxide into its cellular makeup. This peculiar adaptation could offer an array of advantages for Martian life, including a lowered freezing point, a potential source of oxygen, and a handy capacity to absorb moisture from the surroundings.

Schulz-McKoch muses, “Imagine for a moment that Martian lifeforms evolved to embrace hydrogen peroxide within their cellular framework. It might hold the key to understanding the outcomes of the Viking program’s ambitious experiments.” He adds, almost whimsically, that the gas chromatograph mass spectrometer, a crucial tool in the Viking experiments, subjected samples to heat prior to analysis.

“If Martian cells were indeed laced with hydrogen peroxide, this inadvertent baptism by water could have been fatal. Moreover, it might have sparked a chemical reaction between the hydrogen peroxide and organic molecules, unleashing a deluge of carbon dioxide. And isn’t it intriguing that this is precisely what the device detected?”

While speculative, this theory paints a poignant picture of a bygone era, a time when humanity possibly crossed paths with extraterrestrial life nearly half a century ago, only to snuff it out shortly after discovery unwittingly.