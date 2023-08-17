70-Million-Year-Old “Dinosaur Coliseum” Is A Vertical Lasagne Of Footprints

Prepare to be astounded, for scientists hailing from the University of Alaska Fairbanks have just unraveled a discovery that’s destined to rewrite the history books. Nestled within the majestic embrace of Denali National Park and Preserve lies a mesmerizing treasure trove known as “The Coliseum,” a dinosaur track site so immense and awe-inspiring that even the most vivid imaginations would struggle to envision its grandeur.

Picture a sprawling landscape equivalent to one-and-a-half football fields, but instead of turf and lines, envision layers of rock unveiling an ancient narrative. “The Coliseum” isn’t just a name; it’s a testament to the colossal story that unfolds within its rocky embrace. Each rock layer cradles the delicate impressions of long-extinct creatures, etching the vibrant chronicles of a time when dinosaurs roamed what is now Interior Alaska, approximately 70 million years ago. This astonishing revelation has been meticulously chronicled in a recent paper published within the pages of Historical Biology, a testament to the significance of this ancient arena.

Dustin Stewart, the mastermind behind this paleontological marvel and a former UAF graduate student, can barely contain his excitement. “It’s not a mere stratum of rock adorned with tracks,” he asserts with an infectious enthusiasm. This is a symphony of ages, an orchestration of time itself. While Denali’s landscape had previously unveiled tracks that whispered tales of the past, The Coliseum stands as a beacon of paleontological greatness, a discovery that transcends expectations and resets the boundaries of our understanding.

However, appearances can be deceiving. The initial impression of The Coliseum might not inspire awe within the vast panorama of the park—it resembles an ordinary rocky formation, ascending like a geological skyscraper. Yet, Stewart’s recollection of the moment twilight cast its golden hue upon this ancient stage reveals the true magic. “When the sun aligns its rays perfectly with those stratified layers, they ignite,” he reminisces. The ordinary metamorphoses into the extraordinary, a celestial ballet choreographed by sunlight. “Grab your cameras,” someone shouts, and in a frenzy of clicks, history is captured.

As we dive into the chronicles encrypted within The Coliseum’s rock layers, we’re transported back to the Late Cretaceous Period, a time when the cliffs that now comprise The Coliseum were but sediment resting on a tranquil landscape. This landscape bordered a potential watering hole within a vast floodplain—a snapshot of an ancient ecosystem. But the tectonic theater of Earth had other plans, orchestrating a majestic dance of geological forces that would sculpt the grandeur of the Alaska Range. The flat terrain surrendered to the cosmic choreography, folding and ascending to unveil the cliffs adorned with the footprints of giants. The outcome? A tapestry of impressions etched in stone—a blend of ancient mud and sediment-cast tracks, each a window to the past.

Druckenmiller, a sage in the field, adds his voice to the tale. “They are truly exquisite. The contours of the toes, the intricate texture of the skin—it’s all preserved,” he marvels. The footprints are a living tableau of a bygone era, each detail whispering stories of the creatures that once graced this primeval stage.

However, The Coliseum’s narrative isn’t confined to footprints alone. It’s a time capsule that houses not only the imprints of prehistoric feet but also the remnants of ancient flora and fauna. Fossilized plants, pollen grains, and hints of freshwater shellfish and invertebrates—the clues are carefully woven together to reconstruct an entire ecosystem. Imagine a vast river system teeming with ponds and lakes, a sanctuary that witnessed the ebb and flow of life. In this prehistoric Eden, conifers and deciduous trees mingled, ferns and horsetails flourished—a symphony of life.

Intriguingly, the tracks unearthed at The Coliseum tell a tale of diverse inhabitants. From grazers to predators, from juvenile to adult dinosaurs, each left its indelible mark on the landscape. Think of the colossal herbivores that once wandered through, the swift raptors, and the mighty tyrannosaurs—all woven together in a cosmic dance.

Yet, the grand performance isn’t complete without its supporting cast. Raptors, the embodiment of ancient mystery, took center stage alongside other characters—small wading birds, carnivores, and an eclectic cast that brought the prehistoric stage to life.

Denali National Park and Preserve, a haven for nature enthusiasts, wears its ancient history like a badge of honor. Druckenmiller muses, “It’s truly astounding to imagine that around 70 million years ago, Denali was just as breathtaking for its natural wonders.” It was a world where giants roamed—an era where a tyrannosaur dwarfed even the largest brown bear of our times. Raptors took to the skies, while the land resonated with the symphony of flying reptiles and avian wonders. A prehistoric Eden, vibrant and diverse.

But as this chapter of time draws to a close, the National Park Service steps in as guardian and curator. Denny Capps, the park’s geologist, encapsulates their dual role beautifully—protecting these invaluable fossil sites from intrusion while encouraging visitors to explore these treasures within their geological context. “Preserve and enlighten” becomes the guiding principle, ensuring these ancient tales echo through the ages.

As for Druckenmiller and his intrepid band of explorers, their journey has merely begun. The grand stage of The Coliseum still holds untold stories, and Denali’s prehistoric ballad continues to resonate across time.