Ohio police officer who released police dog onto Black man with hands raised is fired

In rural Ohio, a police officer named Ryan Speakman found himself in hot water after a shocking incident involving his police K-9. The Circleville Police Department wasted no time in giving Speakman the boot, stating that he didn’t meet their standards and expectations for officers. His termination was swift, and it came just a day after he was placed on paid administrative leave, a routine procedure during use-of-force investigations.

Although the town’s civilian police review board found that Speakman didn’t violate department policy when he unleashed the dog, they lack the authority to recommend any disciplinary actions. As a result, Speakman’s firing remains intact, leaving the police union he belonged to, the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, to file a grievance on his behalf, claiming he was fired without just cause.

The incident that led to Speakman’s dismissal happened on July 4 during a lengthy pursuit involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It all started when troopers attempted to stop a commercial semi-truck for a minor violation, but the driver, Jadarrius Rose of Memphis, Tennessee, refused to cooperate. After some tense moments, Rose eventually got on his knees with his hands raised in surrender.

The shocking body camera footage reveals the trooper yelling off-camera, instructing Speakman not to release the K9 with Rose’s hands up. However, Speakman ignored the warning and set the dog on Rose, resulting in a distressing attack. Rose can be heard pleading for the K9 to be called off, but it was too late—the damage was done. He ended up in the hospital, treated for dog bites.

The charges against Rose include failure to comply, but he has yet to respond to inquiries about why he didn’t stop for the police. His attorney, Benjamin Partee, remained silent on the matter as well.

The situation has drawn widespread attention, with many people expressing concern and frustration over the use of excessive force. The incident highlights the need for accountability and proper training within law enforcement agencies. As the video continues to circulate, it has become a grim reminder of the importance of maintaining trust between the police and the communities they serve.

For now, the fallout from this unfortunate incident remains to be seen, but it has undoubtedly left a mark on the town of Circleville, Ohio, and beyond.

As the aftermath of this distressing incident continues to reverberate, the community of Circleville, Ohio, finds itself grappling with questions and seeking answers. The shocking body camera footage has ignited public outrage, sparking conversations about police accountability, use of force, and the need for reform.

People from all walks of life are voicing their concerns, demanding a thorough investigation and justice for Jadarrius Rose. Protests are taking place outside the Circleville Police Department, with citizens holding signs that read “Justice for Rose” and “End Police Brutality.”

The incident has also caught the attention of civil rights activists, who are calling for a comprehensive review of police procedures, including the use of police K-9s in apprehending suspects. They stress the importance of de-escalation tactics and non-lethal methods when dealing with individuals who pose no immediate threat.

Community leaders and local politicians are stepping into the spotlight, addressing the public’s grievances and vowing to push for transparency in the investigation. The mayor of Circleville, in a somber press conference, acknowledged the pain caused by this incident and promised swift action to restore faith in the police department.

In response to mounting pressure, the Circleville Police Department has agreed to cooperate fully with an independent review board, composed of community members, activists, and law enforcement experts. This board will thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess whether proper protocols were followed.

Meanwhile, Ryan Speakman, the fired police officer, has remained out of the public eye, avoiding media requests for interviews. His attorney issued a brief statement expressing their intention to cooperate with the investigation while urging the public to wait for all the facts to emerge before passing judgment.

As the investigation unfolds, Circleville finds itself at a critical crossroads. The incident has underscored the urgent need for open dialogue and a commitment to meaningful reform within the police department. Calls for enhanced officer training, implicit bias education, and community policing strategies are echoing throughout the town.

In the midst of this turmoil, Jadarrius Rose has started to speak out through his attorney. In a heartfelt statement, he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community and beyond. He emphasized the importance of peacefully seeking justice and called for an end to violence in the pursuit of change.

As the town collectively reflects on this tragic event, they are reminded of the vital importance of safeguarding the trust between law enforcement and the community they serve. Healing the wounds caused by this incident will require a united effort from all parties involved.

Circleville, Ohio, now stands at a critical juncture, poised to rewrite its narrative and set an example for positive change. As they embark on this journey, the nation watches closely, hopeful that the lessons learned from this heartbreaking incident will pave the way for a more just and equitable future for all.