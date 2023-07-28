Missing teen Alicia Navarro has yet to reunite with mom after reappearance in Montana, family PI says

In a heartwarming turn of events, a mother’s long wait has come to an end as she is finally reunited with her missing daughter after nearly four years. Alicia Navarro, who had vanished from her mother’s home in Glendale in 2019, was found safe and alive in Havre, Montana, a small town with a population of just over 9,000. The Glendale police have confirmed the good news, and authorities are treating the case with utmost care, although they are not considering it a criminal matter at this time.

Alicia’s miraculous return is a result of relentless efforts by dedicated individuals like Trent Steele, a private investigator with the Anti-Predator Project. He had gotten involved in the case around March 2020, about six months after Alicia’s disappearance, and he expressed that this is the kind of outcome that families of missing and exploited children always hope for.

For years, there had been a desperate search for Alicia, and her mother, Jessica Nuñez, had been living in agony. The discovery of a note in Alicia’s bedroom claiming she had run away raised many questions, as it was entirely out of character for the then 14-year-old girl. Over time, the evidence seemed to indicate that Alicia had willingly left her home, leaving her mother perplexed and struggling to come to terms with the situation.

Various agencies, including the FBI and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, joined forces in the search, with Steele’s non-profit organization also actively working to combat human trafficking and sexual predators. Despite the progress in understanding the circumstances surrounding Alicia’s disappearance, her sudden reappearance at the Havre Police Department caught everyone by surprise.

In a video released by the Glendale police, Alicia can be seen talking with investigators. Steele, who had built a personality profile of her, commented on her body language, stating that it seemed to align with their expectations. However, he acknowledged that much was still unknown, including how Alicia ended up in Montana, who she had been with, and why she chose to turn herself in now.

As the investigation continues, Alicia’s return brings both relief and new challenges. She expressed remorse to the authorities for the pain she caused her mother and maintained that her absence was not intentional. Alicia expressed a desire to rebuild her relationship with her mom, but investigators are unsure whether she will return to Arizona or stay in Montana.

There are still many unanswered questions, and Alicia’s life over the past three-plus years remains a puzzle that investigators are determined to piece together. Despite the uncertainties, the joy of her safe return serves as a glimmer of hope, and her mother can finally embrace her daughter once more.

Steele, reflecting on his years of working on missing children cases, shared that this year marks a rare success as he has brought home only two people alive, and Alicia Navarro is one of them. The journey to find answers and understand the events of the past years has just begun, but the reunion of a mother and daughter stands as a testament to the unwavering determination to never give up on the search for the missing.