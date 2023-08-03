Komoroski denied bond; Ladies accused of killing the bride and injuring the groom will stay in jail

A choose has denied bond for Jamie Lee Komoroski, a girl accused of inflicting a tragic accident that resulted within the demise of a newlywed bride on a South Carolina seaside street. Komoroski allegedly drove her Toyota Camry at over twice the pace restrict, crashing right into a golf cart carrying the couple on their marriage ceremony day. Toxicology studies revealed her blood alcohol content material was 3 times the authorized restrict on the time of the accident. She is going through expenses of reckless vehicular murder and three counts of driving underneath the affect inflicting death or nice bodily harm.

Circuit Choose Michael Nettles expressed the gravity of the state of affairs and urged each events to expedite the trial, which is presently scheduled for March 2024. If the case is just not heard by then, Komoroski could also be launched on a $150,000 surety bond, topic to digital monitoring and home arrest.

In the course of the courtroom look, Komoroski appeared by way of video and appeared visibly shaken, continuously trying upward. The bride’s mom, Lisa Miller, tearfully expressed her grief, stating that Komoroski did not simply take her kid’s life however affected the complete household.

Komoroski’s attorneys sought a $100,000 bond with sure situations, together with attendance at a rehabilitation program, supervision by her mom, and no entry to automobiles or alcohol. They argued that she didn’t pose a hazard to the neighborhood or a flight threat, highlighting her lack of prior felony historical past and robust household help.

The accident occurred on April 28, following two very completely different sequences of occasions in a preferred seaside city close to Charleston. The bride and groom, Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson had simply left a marriage reception when the tragic collision occurred. Komoroski, however, had allegedly consumed copious quantities of alcohol at a number of institutions with new coworkers earlier than the accident.

The groom, Hutchinson, sustained extreme accidents and was discharged from the hospital after present process surgical procedures that left him in a wheelchair. Two different passengers within the marriage ceremony get together survived their accidents, however the devastating incident has left the complete neighborhood grieving and in search of justice for the lack of the younger bride.