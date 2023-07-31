Justice Department investigating Memphis policing methods, months after Tyre Nichols’ death

In the wake of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols earlier this year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into the Memphis Police Department’s practices. The probe aims to determine whether there has been “discriminatory policing,” particularly regarding how traffic stops are conducted in Memphis, Tennessee.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed the DOJ’s commitment to conducting a comprehensive review of the allegations of unconstitutional conduct and discriminatory policing based on race. The investigation comes in response to serious concerns raised by the Memphis community and the nation at large following Tyre Nichols’ death.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis had previously requested a review of the Memphis Police Department’s use-of-force and de-escalation policies, which is currently underway by the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS).

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division clarified that the new probe has a distinct purpose from the ongoing COPS review. This federal civil rights investigation aims to examine whether there have been systemic violations of the Constitution or federal civil rights laws.

The city of Memphis has pledged its cooperation in the investigation, though Mayor Strickland expressed disappointment at not being consulted before the decision to initiate the probe was made. Nevertheless, he reaffirmed the city’s commitment to being a good partner in this process.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis also assured the department’s full cooperation with the DOJ investigation, emphasizing their commitment to building and maintaining public trust with the citizens of Memphis.

In response to the DOJ’s actions, attorneys for Tyre Nichols’ family expressed hope that the investigation will bring transparency and accountability to the abuses of power that have been witnessed in Memphis.

Tyre Nichols’ death occurred after a violent encounter with officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. The incident raised widespread outrage as footage revealed officers striking Nichols repeatedly. The official autopsy confirmed that Nichols died from brain injuries due to blunt force trauma. In the aftermath, seven Memphis Police Department officers were fired for their involvement, and five of them face charges of second-degree murder in connection with Nichols’ death.

Additionally, the controversial MPD unit at the center of the incident, the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods Unit (SCORPION Unit), has been deactivated by the Memphis Police Department. The actions taken by the DOJ and the city signal a collective effort to address the concerns raised and ensure accountability for any wrongful conduct by law enforcement.

As the DOJ’s investigation unfolds, the city of Memphis braces for an in-depth examination of its law enforcement practices. The probe seeks not only to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Tyre Nichols’ tragic death but also to scrutinize the broader issue of potential discriminatory policing in the city.

The community’s response to the investigation is mixed. While many citizens welcome the DOJ’s efforts to hold law enforcement accountable, there are also concerns about how forthright and inclusive the process will be. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s disappointment at not being consulted before the decision was made reflects the need for clear communication and collaboration in addressing such sensitive matters.

However, Chief Cerelyn J. Davis’ commitment to cooperate fully with the DOJ’s inquiry is a step in the right direction. The focus on building and maintaining public trust is critical to restoring faith in law enforcement within the community.

Attorneys for Tyre Nichols’ family express hope that the investigation will provide transparency and accountability. The family’s grief and pain are shared by many, and the outcome of this investigation will undoubtedly be closely watched, not only by Memphis residents but also by communities across the nation grappling with similar concerns.

The deactivation of the controversial SCORPION Unit, the unit involved in Tyre Nichols’ death, is a significant move by the Memphis Police Department. This step indicates an acknowledgment of the need for reassessment and reform within the department.

As the investigation proceeds, the city’s collaboration with the DOJ will be crucial in ensuring a fair and impartial review. While the DOJ’s examination will focus on potential systemic violations, it is essential to remember that the actions of a few officers do not define an entire police force. There are officers who uphold their oath with integrity and serve their community honorably.

The DOJ’s findings, once released, will be an essential guide for potential policy changes and reform within the Memphis Police Department. The city’s willingness to address issues head-on will set the tone for a renewed commitment to public safety, transparency, and accountability.

As the community continues to seek justice for Tyre Nichols and demand a fair and equitable approach to policing, this investigation presents an opportunity for Memphis to emerge stronger and more united. It is a chance to bridge the divide between law enforcement and the public, to rebuild trust, and to ensure that every citizen’s rights are respected and protected.

In the quest for justice, accountability, and lasting change, the eyes of the nation are on Memphis. The outcome of this investigation will have implications beyond the city’s borders, as communities across the country grapple with the challenges of ensuring equal treatment and fair policing for all. Together, we stand at a critical juncture, one that will shape the future of law enforcement and civil rights for generations to come.