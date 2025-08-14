How the Online Safety Act has United the Left and the Right

The UK government introduced the Online Safety Act last week on July 25th 2025. Along with the EU’s Digital Services Act, the Acts have been introduced ostensibly to protect minors from accessing harmful material. However, the Online Safety Act is already mired in controversy: VPNs have shot to the top of app stores as users find circuitous routes around the restrictions. Meanwhile, sites like Wikipedia are being restricted and some fear that political dissidents will be effectively censored. Bizarrely, this is swiftly becoming a social justice issue which is uniting those on the left and the right.

Why was the Online Safety Act introduced?

The Act passed into law on October 26th 2023. It requires platforms to assess and mitigate risks: whether they be relating to child sexual abuse, pornography, or suicide, as well as document their risk assessment processes under the oversight of Ofcom (the communication regulator).

Implementation has been slapdash. Record numbers of users are flocking to use VPNs to trick sites into believing they are accessing content from another country or region. Half of the top ten free apps on the App Store are VPNs. A developer told the BBC that they had seen an 1800% increase in downloads. However, these VPNs carry security and privacy risks. Some warn that they could be used as ‘traffic brokers for data harvesting firms’. Hackers may also target others in future. The Online Safety Act appears yet to stymie users: kids trying to access adult content, or adults using it for nefarious purposes.

Polling suggests that the backlash against the Act doesn’t represent the views of the British public. According to a recent poll, three in four UK parents are concerned about what their children might interact with online. The poll also revealed that, regardless of the Act, parents are taking their children’s safety into their own hands. Over sixty percent discuss the possible dangers and risks of online activity with their children. Over half use parental controls or apps for devices and nearly half restrict their children’s time spent online.

2024 Race Riots:

In order to better understand the criticism of the Act from the right, it is important to note the influence of the 2024 UK Race Riots. On July 29th 2024, seventeen-year-old Axel Rudakubana entered a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport, Merseyside. There, he stabbed to death three children: six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar. Rudakubana injured ten others.

Far-right groups and Neo-Nazis hijacked what should have been a period of national mourning following the tragedy, eager to spread misinformation about the knifeman’s identity, which authorities had not yet released. Right-wing mouthpieces fanned the fire, including Channel3Now, a so-called ‘news’ site claiming to operate out of the US but suspected of Russian links. The site alleged that the attacker was a Muslim migrant or asylum seeker. Later, reports revealed that Rudakubana was actually the son of evangelical Christians.

The day following the attack, incensed rioters damaged a nearby mosque and attacked police. Like a miasma, mass anti-immigration riots spread to towns nationwide, attacking brown and black communities, mosques and hotels housing migrants.

Musk’s Involvement

Many of the perpetrators participating in the violence were minors, readily influenced by social media. Following the riots, more than 30 people were arrested for instigating the riots on social media; encouraging would-be rioters to firebomb hotels housing asylum seekers. Elon Musk was also accused of giving far-right voices a platform on X during the riots, retweeting hysterical right-wing content to his 200 million followers on the platform. Marc Owen Jones, an expert on far-right disinformation claims that Musk ‘boosted accounts that were contributing to the narratives of disinformation and anti-Muslim hate speech that were fueling these riots.’

Musk’s erratic attacks on government, as well as his general tampering with European democracy (he also butted heads with French President Emmanuel Macron) grew so bad that he ended up in a back-and-forth with Starmer. Musk, with a lexical verve typical of the right, called Starmer ‘complicit in the rape of Britain’. He also called him ‘utterly despicable’ and ‘complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes.’ Starmer, in characteristic conciliatory manner, hit back. ‘Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible, they’re not interested in victims’. ‘They’re interested in themselves.’

What the Act entails

The Online Safety Act is ostensibly to protect children from accessing harmful content. By enforcing age verification on websites and platforms (X, Reddit, Meta and porn sites), it hopes to reduce minors’ exposure to self harm, hate speech, grooming and eating disorders. Ofcom will levy steep fines or block services which fail to comply.

The Act has rolled out in several stages, though it is this last one which has garnered the most attention. In January 2024, the Act also made several offences criminal, including ‘encouraging or assisting serious self-harm’; ‘cyberflashing’; epilepsy trolling’. It also covers both illegal content (child sexual abuse, extreme sexual violence, racially or religiously aggravated public order offences, inciting violence and illegal immigration and people smuggling, among others), as well as content that is harmful to children (pornography, content that promotes self-harm or suicide and bullying, among others).

Mouthpieces for the Trump administration have raised concerns about the implication for US companies operating in Britain. It hit back at ‘foreign nationals who censor Americans’, threatening to ban Ofcom and EU staffs’ visas.

The Fallout

Since the race riots, the dust has settled. But, the effect of the riots, buttressed by the virality of TV shows like Netflix’s Adolescence which warned of the dangers of the manosphere, an online community pitted towards ensnaring young men and boys in a web of misogyny, which has crossed over into ‘real’ life, remains etched on the public consciousness. A petition with over 500,000 signatures is currently seeking to repeal the Online Safety Act. Perhaps the government thought it would be an easy win.

On social media Trump ally, Representative for Ohio’s Fourth District, Jim Jordan, called the act the ‘UK’s online censorship law’. He continued: ‘it allows the British government to dictate how social media companies must censor so-called “disinformation,” “misinformation,” and hate speech’. As Trump would wish to criticise Prime Minister Keir Starmer directly, we can only speculate whether the sentiment came from the very top.

The Online Safety Act is the UK’s online censorship law.



It allows the British government to dictate how social media companies must censor so-called “disinformation,” “misinformation,” and hate speech. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 28, 2025

Meanwhile, on this side of the Atlantic, Peter Kyle, the Technology Secretary, claimed that Reform UK’s leader, Nigel Farage’s consternation places him on the side of ‘people like Jimmy Savile’, Britain’s most notorious paedophile.

What it Means for Business

Wikipedia is currently taking legal action against the Act. It claims the Act could require its contributors to verify their identities, ‘something it fears could expose them to data breaches, stalking, vexatious lawsuits or even imprisonment by authoritarian regimes.’

Others worry about the futures of small businesses. While large tech firms can bear the brunt of the Act’s legal and financial repercussions, the law will drive grassroots voices offline. This may further consolidate the already concentrated power of the big players. One Reddit user said, ‘it feels like a law expressly made to kill small community websites and make sure that the big players are not threatened by them.’

Somewhat ironically, the ‘white flight’ which many far-right proponents warn of may actually start occurring, as businesses cut their losses and move operations abroad with less oversight.

A Matter of Ideology and the First Amendment

This ties into wider conversations about censorship and free speech, a favourite touchstone of people in the United States. In a speech at the Munich Security Conference in February, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said of new restrictions in the UK ‘In Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat’. (Yes, the same JD Vance from the current Trump administration.)

Do you still stand by this statement Chris?

If yes, can you explain how there is no political censorship when MPs tweets are being censored?

If no, are you willing to apologise? https://t.co/zq5xDdQPRh pic.twitter.com/fg85HyFzYr — HutchOnline (@Hutch_Online) August 1, 2025

Left and Right Agreement

The left is actually in agreement with the right on this one. Kate Sim, writing for left-wing media outlet Novara Media, expressed concerns that the Act would effectively pave the way for censorship. When the Act was first introduced as the Online Harms White Paper in 2019, it ‘received heavy criticism across the political spectrum for its impact on democratic freedoms, technical feasibility and proportionality.’ Digital rights groups described the bill as ‘a blueprint for digital repression’.

Sim points out that, the bill’s ‘duty of care’ demands that platforms remove ‘legal but harmful’ content. This would, she claims, join ‘the ranks of censorship and surveillance laws, often proposed by governments around the world in the aftermath of mass political action (such as, say, millions of people marching through the streets to protest a genocide) to suppress political dissent.’ The government ended up dropping the ‘legal but harmful’ clause. Nonetheless, it offers valuable insight into the motivations of policy makers.

For Sim and others on the left, the Act’s way of protecting children is pigheaded at best (she suggests teaching kids to engage with information critically) and rhetorically adjacent to book-banning and abstinence-based sex education at worst. For those on the right, the Act infringes on free speech and inhibits patriotism. Both sides agree that the Act requires revision, if not to be scrapped entirely. They also agree that the medium needs to be changed, if not the message.