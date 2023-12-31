George Santos Out: A Healthy Sign for US Politics?

The most unpredictable man in politics sees his tenure end.

In 2023, there are two expectations in American politics. The first: that change happens one way or another; the second: that whatever change is made will be met with uproarious disdain from one group or another.

These expectations are littered throughout American history, but the certainty of major political outrage reached a new level during the lead-up 2016 presidential election, and culminated in Donald Trump’s election.

Since then, many believe the United States has never been more divided.

This is where George Santos comes in. Or should I say, this is where George Santos comes out. The now former Republican Representative of New York is booted from Congress. And for once, the American people are in relative agreement.

George Santos’ Political Career

Santos burst onto the radar of the general American public approximately a year ago. His sudden popularity arose from when myriad lies from his personal past surfaced. About 29 separate aspects and events of his past were exposed as untrue within the past year, according to New York Magazine.

Perhaps the most shocking part was the eclectic nature of the lies. They ranged from using campaign funds for botox to allegations of identity theft. One rumor suggested he was a “star” on the Baruch College (an institution where there is no record of Santos attending) volleyball team, while another claimed his grandmother was a Holocaust victim.

In a country where no political scandal is too much of a stretch for the imagination, Santos pushed the limits.

The Removal of Santos

Congress voted George Santos to be removed 311-114. Credit: Shutterstock/S.Borisov

After a House Ethics committee report alleged Santos defrauded donors and funneled campaign funds into his own pockets, George Santos became the sixth representative to be kicked out of Congress ever, and the third in the last 160 years.

Who were the other two evictees? They were convicted criminals linked to major bribery scandals.

Due to his confounding past, Santos is a man we either know far too much or too little about.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to the accusations put forth. In a sense, he appears untrustworthy. While that is subjective, lawmakers voted him out 311-114, according to CNBC. Only needing a two-thirds majority, the vote was three-quarters in favor of his exit.

Where Does Santos Go From Here?

Santos has been on a press tour since his removal. Credit: Ziwe – YouTube

Santos has made one thing clear: after an 11 month tenure in Congress, he has no intention of removing himself from public consciousness.

Before he starts his next chapter, he has a litany of legal cases to deal with. According to The Seattle Times, Santos is facing a whopping 23 felony charges and possibly 23 years in prison.

Santos will, of course, lose his financial stream after his eviction from Congress.

Most interesting of all, Santos seems intent on writing a memoir. It makes sense that he would be intent on narrating the details of his life now. Social media users are asking him to appear on a reality show, a common hope for new celebrities suddenly thrust from the limelight.

Gen-Z’s Reaction

If Henry Kissinger’s death taught us one thing, it is that the American public has no problem with memeing a downtrodden individual, no matter how low or deserving they are.

Santos’ removal has sparked an absolute field day for Gen Z social media users, who have shown their typical love for someone who they do not have to take seriously. If you search ‘Santos’ on X, you might spend the next hour laughing and confused at the humor on display.

The main theme is Santos as a Diva:

diva down!!!!! my favorite George Santos scams & lies, ranked:



1. he was the star of the Baruch volleyball team pic.twitter.com/KWK9CObZbo — macy (@macyagilliam) December 1, 2023

One user made a parody of a Kanye West Lyric:

something wrong

i hold my head

george santos gone

a diva dead — seth | demon slayer spoilers (@kuwuwugi) December 1, 2023

There are new discoveries on his cameo account:

It looks like for $200 you can pretty much get Santos to say anything. pic.twitter.com/PLy02b8J7M — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 8, 2023

…and a friendly reminder from this user:

I fear we may be girlbossing George Santos too much, let’s not forget he’s a garbage human being. — Stanzi 🇵🇸 (@stanzipotenza) December 6, 2023

Many of the posts and memes were too vulgar to share. Just know that they are out there.

Despite the slightly crass reaction, there are many positive take-aways from the George Santos debacle: Congress mobilized to remove him. The American people are generally supportive of the removal.

Granted, his situation is unusual, but it feels good to see the country at peace with a major decision, rather than at each other’s throats.