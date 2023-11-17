Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

From Concert Campouts to Political Campaigns: How Swifties Are Shaping Argentina’s Future

Swifties’ political activism takes center stage in Argentine elections.

Published

Demonstration for Massa outside of Congress in Argentina.
Demonstrations in support of candidate Sergio Massa outside of Congress in Buenos Aires on Sept. 21. Credit: Shutterstock/Andy arg Gonzalez

Taylor Swift’s fanbase, known as Swifties, are turning to politics by rallying against far-right politician Javier Milei during the Argentinian presidential elections this November. 

Swifties are notorious for their unwavering loyalty and sharp investigation skills. This month, Argentinian Swifties are using their talents to campaign against Milei’s party, Avanza Libertad (Freedom Advances), in the Argentinian elections. 

The influence of Swifties on younger voters is especially significant in Argentina’s runoff election on Nov. 19. Milei will likely need the younger demographic to secure the presidency.

Taylor Swift’s Popularity in Argentina

Recently, Taylor Swift performed three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires. Since June, hundreds of Swifties have camped outside of the concert venue to get as close as possible to the stage.

The Buenos Aires Legislature even voted to name Taylor Swift as Argentina’s guest of honor preceding her arrival.

Given Swift’s popularity in Argentina, her fans constitute a significant voting bloc. 

The new organization Swifties Against Freedom Advances urges fans to vote against Milei. In a recent tweet, they called his positions a “danger to democracy.”

The Twitter account Swifties Por la Patria (Swifties for the Homeland) criticized Milei’s position against legal abortion and in support of loosening gun laws. 

They tweeted, “In Argentina, as a fandom we see the need to talk about the upcoming Argentine elections and the future of the country. As Taylor said: ‘We need to be on the right side of history. #SwiftiesAgainstLLA’”

Argentinian Swifties take inspiration from Swift’s stance on politics and her history of speaking out against right-wing politicians in the United States. They argue that Milei is similar to former U.S. President Donald Trump. 

Influence Transcending Music

Swift didn’t always have a prominent voice in U.S. politics. Early in her career, the public knew little about her political affiliations. 

In 2018, Swift shared a post protesting gun violence during the March for Our Lives Movement following the Parkland shooting at a high school in South Florida.

“I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

In October of the same year, Swift endorsed political figures for the first time. She posted her support for Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives on Instagram.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift wrote.

Throughout the following year, Swift advocated for social issues including women’s and LGBTQ+ rights. At the end of the music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” Swift asked fans to sign the petition for the Equality Act.

Swift used her music again in 2020 to mobilize the youth to vote with the release of “Only the Young.”

Notably, Swift publicly spoke out against former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Guardian in 2019, she called his presidency an “autocracy.”

In response, Trump remarked that he likes her music 25% less after her endorsement post during the 2018 Midterm Elections.

Since publicizing her stance on politics, Swift’s international influence surpasses pop music.

Can Taylor Swift and her fanbase lead to real political change? It started in the United States, and now it’s testing the future of Argentina.

What’s Next for Argentina?

After the first night of elections on Sunday, Oct. 22, presidential candidate and the current Minister of Economy Sergio Massa received 36.7% of the vote. Milei only received 30%. 

Because Milei placed second in the October election, Milei and Massa must compete in a runoff election.

In mid-December, the next president will inherit one of Argentina’s worst economic crises in the past few decades.

Milei and Massa have different goals for the future of Argentina and the current economic crisis. If Milei is elected, he plans to change the peso currency to the U.S. dollar and reduce government presence. In contrast, Massa wants to keep the peso currency and grow the labor market. 

Regardless, either new government will have to remedy triple-digit inflation and unstable currency, among other issues. 

The winner is difficult to predict, but, by Nov. 19, Argentina will have selected a new president.

In this article:,
Written By

I'm Jessica Walker and I'm a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill majoring in journalism and international relations. Along with writing and reporting, I'm also interested in foreign affairs and politics. I love traveling, reading good books, and watching and playing tennis.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Buford Pusser & Dwana Pusser Buford Pusser & Dwana Pusser

Celebrity

Unraveling the Mystery: Dwana Pusser’s Cause of Death

Dwana Pusser was the daughter of former McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser. Born in 1961 in Illinois, Dwana grew up under the legacy of...

3 days ago
nle choppa nle choppa

Celebrity

Does NLE Choppa Have Autism?

Rumors around the rapper’s supposed neurodivergence, specifically questioning, “Is NLE Choppa autistic?” have, for some reason, pervaded social media platforms. While the artist himself...

4 days ago
Simon Nellist Autopsy Report Simon Nellist Autopsy Report

News

Simon Nellist Autopsy Report: Shark “Provoked” to Kill British Expat

Explore the Simon Nellist Autopsy Report revealing shocking details of the fatal shark attack. Learn why ISAF declared it 'provoked'.

November 9, 2023
Matthew Perry image addiction Friends Matthew Perry image addiction Friends

News

Matthew Perry: More Than Just the Star of Friends

Matthew Perry hoped to be remembered not solely for work on Friends, but as someone who helped others overcome addiction.

November 4, 2023
Call for Humanity written on a wall. Call for Humanity written on a wall.

News

International Division Over Aid to Israel-Palestine

Civilians in Gaza are in need of essential supplies. Who will provide this aid, and how will it get to the region?

October 21, 2023
Biden Speaking into microphone. Gun Safety Biden Speaking into microphone. Gun Safety

News

New U.S. Gun Safety Office “Will Save Lives” of Students

Gen Z activists and politicians weigh in on Biden's new Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

October 11, 2023
SAG-AFTRA sign saying "We're still here." SAG-AFTRA sign saying "We're still here."

News

WGA Members Begin Voting for Writer’s Contract Months After Strike Began

Writers go back to work and await a new deal on fair wages and conditions.

October 10, 2023

News

Advances in AI: ChatGPT’s New Features and How It Will Affect Academic Environments

OpenAI releases new features for ChatGPT

October 7, 2023

News

Exclusive: Assassinations, Security Threats, and Football: Raisani Becomes the Youngest Serving Minister in the World 

 “The politician division [in Pakistan] and politics of hate”, compelled Mr. Raisani to return. “They [people of Baluchistan] were dying, they were being isolated,...

September 28, 2023

News

Law Banning Iranians From Buying Property Revives Old Anxieties

Congress and multiple states are passing bills that limit Iranians' ability to buy property in the U.S. Some Iranian Americans say this will only...

September 21, 2023
A man runs his head under a water fountain. A man runs his head under a water fountain.

Climate

How the Summer of 2023 Had Some of Europe’s Most Extreme Ever Weather

Almost the entire European continent experienced tragedy related to weather events this summer.

September 19, 2023

News

How K9 Unit Member Yoda Helped End the Manhunt for a Murderer

The dog Yoda proved to be instrumental in the capture of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

September 17, 2023