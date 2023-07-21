Baker County family mourning after police say babysitter left 10-month-old in a hot vehicle for 5 hours

Oh, folks, this is a heartbreaking and tragic story coming out of Florida. A woman, Rhonda Jewell, has been arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child after a 10-month-old baby she was supposed to be babysitting was found unresponsive in a scorching hot car.

According to the arrest report from the Baker County Sheriff’s office, Jewell left the baby unattended in the vehicle for a staggering “at least 5 hours” while outside temperatures reached a scalding 98 degrees Fahrenheit. Can you imagine the unbearable heat inside that car?

The poor baby’s internal temperature soared to a shocking 110 degrees, but even the thermometer couldn’t go any higher. The child was rushed to the hospital but was tragically pronounced dead.

Jewell had picked up the little girl from her parents’ home and drove to another location to babysit her and three other children. However, she completely forgot about the baby in the car, assuming she was sleeping. It wasn’t until the child’s mother arrived to pick her up that the devastating discovery was made.

The grief and guilt in this situation must be overwhelming for everyone involved. Jewell has been arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child resulting in death and is now in custody at the Baker County Detention Center.

