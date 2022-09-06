Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marketing

Why Controversy is the New Unexpected Strategy

The idea of showing a naked shoulder, implying intimacy, or showing a full-blown sex scene used to be associated with sales increases.

Published

Unsplash - CC0 License

Sex sells. 

But does it really?

The idea of showing a naked shoulder, implying intimacy, or showing a full-blown sex scene used to be associated with sales increases. Yet, marketers believe that sex is not a selling factor anymore. Granted, it might be edgy. But edginess doesn’t sell because sex edginess often lacks inclusiveness. In fact, sex does now the complete opposite of driving sales. Brands can receive backlash for objectifying women and men. Sex is an attention grabber that does not generate sales any longer. 

So what is the new sex 2.0 in the marketing industry? 

Some suggest that empowering controversy may be the new rising selling factor. 

So what does empowering controversy look like? Essentially, controversy is something that causes public uproar because it specifically goes against an established opinion. On the other hand, empowering gives someone the strength and confidence to claim their rights and control their life. In other words, empowering controversy combats an established opinion that would otherwise crush a part of the population. By giving back the power to decide to those affected by the unquestioned popular opinion, empowering controversy can sell. Here is how it works in real life. 

Unsplash – CC0 License

Rihanna establishes her icon power through maternity outfits

Rihanna never tried to prove a point with her maternity fashion. On the contrary, she maintained her bold style, regardless of the bump. For countless women, it’s been a revelation. Many have questioned whether Rihanna’s maternity fashion was appropriate for the public eye. But her choices have also been at the core of another heated debate: Why should pregnant women hide the bump rather than celebrate it? Rihanna’s decision to dress exactly how she wanted has helped women realize that societal expectations should never dictate their fashion. 

We can expect the controversy to drive more customers to Rihanna’s Fenty business, a business that fights to promote inclusive beauty for all. Everybody loves a strong and bold woman who defines her fashion. 

Unsplash – CC0 License

The flowers against guns protest

Jan Rose Kasmir, a young woman photographed in 1967 protesting the Vietnam War with a flower, has become the symbol of the emblematic anti-war movement. The flower before a row of bayonets became the symbol of American youth in the late 1960s. Controversy on point: How could a flower defeat a gun? Yet, the flower as a concept, the idea that you can’t fight violence with violence, remains relevant today. With gun violence on the rise in the USA, it would seem fair to launch the next controversial photoshoot, showing bunches of flowers emerging from a military thigh gun holster. It becomes increasingly obvious that the 1960s generation has not managed to erase violence. Flowers may not be the solution, but they can be the ice-breaker that will help highlight the social differences and challenges across the country. Flowers empower people to talk rather than fight; they promote forgiveness and healing, which are crucial to moving forward safely. What do they sell? They sell the idea of a new America that we need to emerge like a phoenix from the ashes of the 20th and 21st centuries’ violence. 

Can we use empowering controversy to build a new future, promoting positive social and political changes? It is a question worth asking. But the only way of knowing for sure is to try. Can controversy sell a better future?

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Entertainment

‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’: Plot, Cast, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a great hilarious satire. Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown play the role of Trinitie and Lee-Curtis...

53 mins ago
The Bachelor Season 27, The Bachelor The Bachelor Season 27, The Bachelor

Entertainment

‘The Batchelor’ Season 27 Official Release Date

The upcoming season of The Bachelor is right around the corner, and we’re here to help you stay up-to-date with all the details. Below,...

1 hour ago
Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai

Entertainment

Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Cobra Kai season 5 is coming to Netflix next week. We’ve got all the details for you here: The great news is that it...

1 hour ago
The Winchesters, The Winchesters Release Date The Winchesters, The Winchesters Release Date

Entertainment

‘The Winchesters’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

It’s almost time for fall TV to return to our screens. Most of this seasons’ shows will arrive in September, but that case is...

1 hour ago
Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris

Entertainment

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Update: Is The Show Coming to Netflix This Month?

Emily Cooper’s marketing and romantic misadventures in Paris have been gone for too long. However, Emily in Paris season 3 is on its way...

1 hour ago
Schitt’s Creek, Schitt’s Creek Netflix, Netflix Schitt’s Creek, Schitt’s Creek Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Schitt’s Creek to Leave Netflix For Hulu in October

The rival streaming platform, Hulu, announced it would stream the beloved Canadian series, Schitt’s Creek, from October 2022. That means the show will soon...

22 hours ago
Jennifer Tong, Jennifer Tong, Jennifer Tong fakes, fakes Jennifer Tong, Jennifer Tong, Jennifer Tong fakes, fakes

Celebrity

‘Fakes’ Star Jennifer Tong’s Age, Height, Instagram, Role, and More

Netflix U.S! is going to have a new Tv series- Fakes. It will be starring Jennifer Tong as Rebecca Li and Emilija Baranac as...

22 hours ago
Yellowstone season 5, Yellowstone, Yellowstone season 5 release update Yellowstone season 5, Yellowstone, Yellowstone season 5 release update

Entertainment

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Update: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Fans can not wait for Yellowstone season 5. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to continue as Yellowstone season 5 is not coming to...

22 hours ago
The Bad Seed Returns cast, The Bad Seed Returns plot, The Bad Seed Returns updates The Bad Seed Returns cast, The Bad Seed Returns plot, The Bad Seed Returns updates

Entertainment

‘The Bad Seed Returns’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

The Bad Seed Returns is around the corner now, and the sequel to the 2018 film returns viewers to Emma’s life. Now fifteen years...

22 hours ago
Alisha newton, Alisha newton bio, Alisha newton age Alisha newton, Alisha newton bio, Alisha newton age

Celebrity

‘Devil in Ohio’ Star Alisha Newton’s Age, Height, Instagram Handle, Roles, and More

Alisha Newton is well known for playing Georgie in the beloved Canadian family drama Heartland. However, her role in Devil in Ohio is much...

22 hours ago
Devil in Ohio star Madeleine Arthur, devil in ohio Devil in Ohio star Madeleine Arthur, devil in ohio

Celebrity

‘Devil in Ohio’ Star Madeleine Arthur’s Age, Role, Height, Instagram, and More

Madeleine Arthur plays the role of Mae in Netflix’s Devil in Ohio. Madeleine said Mae was the toughest character she had ever played. Make...

22 hours ago
Devil in Ohio star Evan Ellison age, Devil in Ohio Devil in Ohio star Evan Ellison age, Devil in Ohio

Celebrity

‘Devil in Ohio’ Star Evan Ellison’s Age, Place of Birth, Instagram, Role, and More

Devil in Ohio is the latest thriller to arrive on our Netflix screens. Evan Ellison is one of the show’s actors who helped bring...

22 hours ago