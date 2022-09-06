Why Controversy is the New Unexpected Strategy

Sex sells.

But does it really?

The idea of showing a naked shoulder, implying intimacy, or showing a full-blown sex scene used to be associated with sales increases. Yet, marketers believe that sex is not a selling factor anymore. Granted, it might be edgy. But edginess doesn’t sell because sex edginess often lacks inclusiveness. In fact, sex does now the complete opposite of driving sales. Brands can receive backlash for objectifying women and men. Sex is an attention grabber that does not generate sales any longer.

So what is the new sex 2.0 in the marketing industry?

Some suggest that empowering controversy may be the new rising selling factor.

So what does empowering controversy look like? Essentially, controversy is something that causes public uproar because it specifically goes against an established opinion. On the other hand, empowering gives someone the strength and confidence to claim their rights and control their life. In other words, empowering controversy combats an established opinion that would otherwise crush a part of the population. By giving back the power to decide to those affected by the unquestioned popular opinion, empowering controversy can sell. Here is how it works in real life.

Rihanna establishes her icon power through maternity outfits

Rihanna never tried to prove a point with her maternity fashion. On the contrary, she maintained her bold style, regardless of the bump. For countless women, it’s been a revelation. Many have questioned whether Rihanna’s maternity fashion was appropriate for the public eye. But her choices have also been at the core of another heated debate: Why should pregnant women hide the bump rather than celebrate it? Rihanna’s decision to dress exactly how she wanted has helped women realize that societal expectations should never dictate their fashion.

We can expect the controversy to drive more customers to Rihanna’s Fenty business, a business that fights to promote inclusive beauty for all. Everybody loves a strong and bold woman who defines her fashion.

The flowers against guns protest

Jan Rose Kasmir, a young woman photographed in 1967 protesting the Vietnam War with a flower, has become the symbol of the emblematic anti-war movement. The flower before a row of bayonets became the symbol of American youth in the late 1960s. Controversy on point: How could a flower defeat a gun? Yet, the flower as a concept, the idea that you can’t fight violence with violence, remains relevant today. With gun violence on the rise in the USA, it would seem fair to launch the next controversial photoshoot, showing bunches of flowers emerging from a military thigh gun holster. It becomes increasingly obvious that the 1960s generation has not managed to erase violence. Flowers may not be the solution, but they can be the ice-breaker that will help highlight the social differences and challenges across the country. Flowers empower people to talk rather than fight; they promote forgiveness and healing, which are crucial to moving forward safely. What do they sell? They sell the idea of a new America that we need to emerge like a phoenix from the ashes of the 20th and 21st centuries’ violence.

Can we use empowering controversy to build a new future, promoting positive social and political changes? It is a question worth asking. But the only way of knowing for sure is to try. Can controversy sell a better future?