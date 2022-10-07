The Ultimate Air Conditioning Guide: How to Ensure Your Aircon Unit Won’t Fail You

The aircon is one of the most useful home appliances. Having an air conditioner in your house can protect you and your family from the hot weather. Even more, if you have a baby or little child, an air conditioner can help your little one to be able to rest more comfortably and prevent them from getting overheated.

Even though it has many uses, if it is turned on continuously, then like any other electronics – your air conditioner will certainly get damaged more quickly. This can be very annoying when your air conditioner suddenly can’t be used in situations when it is most needed.

The reasons why the aircon can’t cool the room effectively

Incorrect aircon remote settings

One of the main causes why the air conditioner is not cold, can be because of improper settings on the air conditioner remotes. If you set the mode incorrectly, it can cause the air coming out of the air conditioner is not cold enough. To troubleshoot this, you need to set the mode on the aircon remote to auto or cool mode. That way, the cool air which gusts from the unit will be stronger than before. In addition, you can also set the air conditioner fan to the maximum level, so that the wind can blow faster.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The aircon capacity does not match the room size

The air conditioner capacity should match the size of the room where you want to put the aircon. If you do not adjust the air conditioner capacity according to the size of the room, it could be the main cause of why the air conditioner can not cool the room effectively. No matter what you do to your aircon, clean it or get it maintained regularly by a professional technician – if the problem is due to the size difference between your room and air conditioner capacity, it won’t matter.

Lack of refrigerant level

Refrigerant is used as a cooling agent for air conditioners. Therefore, if the refrigerant in the air conditioner is low or runs out, this could be one of the reasons why the air conditioner can not provide you with the coolness you need.

Refrigerants only need to be charged about once every 4-5 years. It is very rare for refrigerants to run out quickly if there are no problems and other causes such as broken refrigerant pipes which can cause the refrigerant to leak. Refrigerate leaking is very dangerous for our health, it can even cause severe poisoning! Therefore, it is very important to hire a professional technician to do regular checking of your air con refrigerant condition.

Broken compressor

A faulty compressor can cause the air conditioner to be broken. As the main component, the compressor has a function to regulate the circulation of refrigerant from the air conditioner outdoor unit to the indoor unit and so on. Old compressors can get rusty, thus causing leaks in the compressor itself.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In order to be able to function well again, the compressor must be replaced with a new one. If you have used your air conditioner for more than 10 years, then it will be better if you replace the air conditioner unit completely with a new one.

What can be done to prevent damage to the air conditioner?

There are some ways that you can do to prevent damage to your air conditioner, here are some strategies that you can apply.

Close the room tightly when turning the air conditioner on

If you turn on the air conditioner, try to keep the room tightly closed. This is intended so that the air conditioner does not have to work too hard to cool the room. In addition, the air conditioner can also cool the room more optimally, faster, and the indoor temperature will last longer.

Turn off the air conditioner periodically

The air conditioner will indeed provide extraordinary comfort when it is turned on, but that does not mean you need to turn on the air conditioner all day without turning it off periodically. Turn off the air conditioner in the morning – this is useful to give brief rest time for all the components in the air conditioner after using it all night. You can also use the timer feature in your aircon. The timer feature will help you to be able to use the aircon according to your needs and turn it off automatically after.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Do not set the temperature too low

Too often setting the aircon temperature below 22°C will make the air conditioner machine overheat quickly. In addition, setting the temperature of your air conditioner too cold continuously is also not good for your health.

Clean and service the aircon regularly

For the air conditioner to function properly, you must regularly clean the air conditioner components such as its indoor evaporator and the blower. An evaporator is a component that is useful for absorbing heat in the room. If the evaporator is dirty, it will result in non-optimal heat absorption because the circulation is blocked by the accumulated dirt.

You can also clean the air conditioner indoor filter by yourself at least once a month. You can do it by opening the top indoor cover, then taking out the air filter and washing it using soap. After it dries, you can put the filter back on. However, if you are worried about cleaning it yourself, you can also hire a technician to help you.

Where can I find a good air conditioner service?

If you live in Singapore, you can hire the service from Luce Aircon. Luce Aircon professional technicians will help to troubleshoot all of your air conditioner problems, leaving you with nothing but satisfaction. You can view complete services from Luce on their website before booking a schedule.