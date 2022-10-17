Napoleon Gas BBQs Are Now Available at the BBQs 2u Website

BBQs 2u is known to people in the UK as a well-known barbecue seller since 2002 and this has been their family business. The BBQs 2u is very passionate about barbeque foods and they have been serving delicious foods all these days.

Now BBQs 2u has started representing a few of the leading barbeque oven manufacturers in the UK namely Kamado Joe, Napoleon barbecue & also Ooni Pizza Oven. Therefore, now BBQs 2u has got a link to Napoleon Gas BBQs.

Napoleon BBQs – Quality with Affordability

In the market of grilling, Napoleon has a very good reputation as one of the top names in grilling. Napoleon ovens offer a wonderful combination of both quality and affordability that hardly any other supplier can beat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One of the best examples of the incredible value of Napoleon is the gas grill, which is the star item of the company and as a result, it has become one of the favourites among the chefs who are experts in barbeque foods.

From its impressive construction together with the warranty offered by the Napoleon supported by strong performance and comprehensive features, this product has been designed with all the best things in mind.

Napoleon Prestige – Barbequing Made Easy

The Napoleon Prestige is an excellent, high-end, cart-mounted, gas grill available at quite an affordable price. This model has both a propane version as well as a natural gas version, but no kit is provided to convert from one version to the other.

There are 4 numbers of 12,000 BTU main burners, an 18,000 BTU rotisserie burner available in the rear end of the cooking chamber, and another 14,000 BTU IR (Infrared) burner on its side table.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Generally, the main burners would connect both the rear and front and each burner has its own ignition. One has to just turn on the temperature control knob and immediately it is going to fire up. All 6 control knobs have got blue LED lights, which is a nice feature particularly while using it for night-time grilling.

The supplier would refer to the recessed 9” by 14.75” side burner on its one shelf as the “sizzle zone”. The reason is, it has got a 4.5” by 10.5” ceramic infrared burner having thousands of very tiny burners that can reach over 1000⁰F and can expertly sear 2 steaks.

The temperature of this IR burner can easily be adjusted downward, which can be quite useful for sauces. Once the sizzling zone’s heavy cast iron frying grate was swapped out with the thin wire metal one, however, that did not burn as easily.

If someone tries to flip the meat quite frequently as it is advised in a certain article written by an oven expert on searing and grill marks, one can produce steaks that are absolutely on par with those served in any restaurant.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To prevent any hot spots and offer more surface area meant for juices to evaporate, there are 4 stainless steel burner shields available over the 4 burners and 3 more in between them. Nice to touch, although the back of its grill is still a bit hotter than the front.