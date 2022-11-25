How to Find the Best Car Insurance for You

With the news full of economic doom and gloom, now’s the time to cut costs wherever you can. There’s plenty you can do from a motoring point of view, from driving more gently, to looking at second hand cars rather than new ones, and getting the best insurance deal you can.

Here are our top tips for saving money on your car insurance.

Get your job title right

Even a small change in your job title can make a big difference to your insurance costs. Research has shown that a mechanic may be charged more than an engineer, while a writer of a magazine could be charged more than an editor. Even so, don’t be tempted to lie to save money.

Compare

With hundreds of possible insurance providers to pick from, it makes sense to use a comparison site to get the best deal.

Increase your excess

The smaller the excess you have to pay should you make a claim, the pricier your premium will be. It might be tempting to put your excess to the highest figure possible, but do make sure you can stump up the cash should you find yourself in an accident.

Don’t pay monthly

While it’s handy to be able to pay by monthly direct debit, you will have to pay for the privilege. You might even find it’s cheaper to take out a low-interest loan to pay in one than trusting the insurance company.

Consider comprehensive

It’s a bit of a myth that third-party insurance is always cheaper than comprehensive coverage. Experiment with your quote to see which comes out cheaper, then decide which one to go for. We’d always recommend comprehensive insurance, especially if it ends up saving you money.

Don’t lie

Yes, you could invalidate your insurance if you lie, but you might end up paying more anyway. For instance, claiming your car is parked on a driveway could cost more because so many thefts now rely on a car’s key. If there’s a car on a driveway, you can be fairly sure the key’s in the house.

Add experienced drivers to your policy

This is a great trick for young drivers, if you add an experienced driver such as your mum or dad to your policy, you could save hundreds. Just don’t make them the primary driver as it’s illegal, having them as a named driver will do the job.

Shop around

Even if your insurer comes back with a lower amount than last year, it’s worth shopping around for a better deal. A few years’ no-claims can make a big difference with some insurers, potentially saving you a decent amount with a previously pricey company.

Eject the extras

If there are a couple of cars in your household, or you can get public transport to work, do you really need a guaranteed courtesy car? Similarly, are you likely to need windscreen cover if you only do a small number of miles per year in town?