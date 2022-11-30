How Old Am I? – Online Age Calculator

Connect with us

Keep in mind that this calculator supports a universal age system, therefore it can be used by everyone. 
Age is the thing at which someone feels proud of, while some other people try to hide from everyone. Naturally, the age of an individual is connected with their life experience, values, and wisdom. Well, it is also a known fact that age is determined chronologically, but most people are not aware of the fact that in different cultures age is calculated in various ways. For example, some countries explain a person’s age starting from the day the person was born, and some assume a newborn baby to be already 1 year old. However, if you want to know how old am I, you can use a free online age calculator. 

In case a person asks you about your age, then you can easily tell him it with respect to years. Yet, if somebody asks you how old are you in terms of months, weeks, days, and more? Then it will be almost impossible for anyone to tell them the right answers. You do not need to worry since this free online age calculator helps you to find out your exact age using your date of birth and the current date. The tool displays results in various terms including years, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds. Keep in mind that this calculator supports a universal age system, therefore it can be used by everyone. 

How to calculate your age? 

You can calculate the age through the manual procedure by using an arithmetic process. Here we have discussed all the steps in the below area. You have to follow the steps and you can easily find your exact age. 

Step #1: 

First, it’s important to know the birth year of an individual 

Step #2:

After that, suppose the present year for the correct calculation

Step #3:

Then, you have to subtract the birth year from the current year

Step #4:

After the subtraction, the given value will be the result of your age. 

Besides that, you can use an online age calculator for free as it calculates your age just in a couple of seconds. 

For example:

Royan’s date of birth is July 13, 1992. Calculate his age on April 21, 2016. 

Solution:

Using the age formula to calculate Royan’s age:

Age of an Individual = Current date – Date of birth.

Royan’s Date of Birth = July 13, 1992.

First of all, calculate the age difference in years: 

Years’ Difference = 2015 – 1992 = 23 years. (Remember that this has been determined from June 1992 to June 2015).

Now, calculate the age in month:

Number of remaining months from 13 June 2015 to 13 April 2016 = 10 months.

Then, calculate the age in days

Number of remaining days from 13 April 2016 to 21 April 2016 = 8 days.

Hence, Royan’s age will be 23 years, 10 months, and 8 days.

Well, the age in months calculator helps to verify the above example. 

How does the age Calculator work? 

You can use this online calculator for free to determine your age. Just follow the given below steps: 

Step #1: 

You have to enter your date of birth into the tool 

Step #2: 

Then, enter the current date into the designated area of the calculator. 

Step #3:

Now click on the “Calculate” button to see your exact age. 

Step #4: 

The age calculator tells you age in years, months, and days

