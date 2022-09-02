Connect with us

What Are the Advantages of a Smart Thermostat?

Smart thermostats are extremely affordable and could really help you save on electricity costs.

Photo by Erik Mclean

Smart thermostats are extremely affordable and could really help you save on electricity costs.

Alongside a boiler service from here, a smart thermostat could be one of the best investments this winter.

Remotely Controlled From Your Phone

Brand apps downloaded onto your phone allow you to control a smart thermostat no matter where you are, as long as you have a wi-fi or data connection. These apps allow you to check the thermostat’s status and even change the temperature remotely. If you need to change the thermostat setting either while on vacation or at the office, the smart thermostat offers some great advantages.  

App-Based Scheduling for Smart Thermostats

In addition to remote control of the smart thermostat, the devices also allow for the creation of personalized schedules using the app. This is far easier than inputting preferences on a keypad control panel. It also allows for detailed temperature management on a weekly basis.  

Saves you Money

smart thermostat provides in-depth, accurate information. The manual that is provided with the smart thermostat contains energy-saving hints and tips. You can set the home’s temperature according to zone requirements, reducing energy costs. The Nest thermostat manufacturers claim that the household can save between 10% and 12% on the costs of heating and 15% on cooling costs. The manufacturers of the Ecobee thermostat claim savings of 23% on both cooling and heating. Most other smart thermostat manufacturers make similar claims.  

If this content is proving useful to you, then subscribe to our new homeowner newsletter, where you will receive up-to-date information on steps you should take before purchasing your new home and tips and information on projects from experts that will help to make that dream house a real home.

Movement Sensors

Many smart thermostats have added functionality, such as movement sensors that track people’s activity in certain areas. They then use this information to assist with scheduling, calculating when you and your loved ones are in the home, including those busy periods in the morning and evening. 

Learning Capability

The Nest smart thermostat (and others) have the capacity to ‘learn’. Using their sensors, they can calculate when there are periods of high activity in the home – and when the heating and cooling functions need to be adjusted to consider this. They will then update schedule to take this into account. 

Energy Use Tracking

Smart thermostats will provide homeowners with detailed reports on energy use. Those reports will track power use over time – and how much that has affected your billing. These reports will often include tips on how to save money by adjusting the temperature. 

Enhanced Temperature Controls and Visibility 

Smart thermostats boast simple interfaces and large, easy-to-understand temperature indicators – making them extremely easy on the eye. Gone are the days of peering myopically at tiny numbers on sub-standard or dim screens – or confusing button layouts and operating instructions such as how to access various menus. 

Multi-Device Compatibility

Smart devices are evolving in terms of compatibility. Smart thermostats can now interface and exchange information with many other smart devices in the home. Some examples include smart air purifiers and humidifiers – both can today be controlled by the smart thermostat – however, platforms must be compatible.  

Developing Energy Profiles

Each home is different, and the energy profile will depend on such factors as floor space, location, and the various methods used for heating and cooling the home. Inputting this data into a smart thermostat will improve energy efficiency – and allow the thermostat to automate processes that will simplify HVAC management.

