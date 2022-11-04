What To Do With Stained, Discolored Teeth

It’s easy to feel self-conscious about stained, discolored teeth. You may not even want to smile sometimes because you’re so embarrassed by how your teeth look. Fortunately, there are different ways to fix the problem and get your beautiful smile back.

In this post, we’ll discuss the different methods available for fixing stained teeth and what might be the best option for you. So keep reading to learn more!

What Is Tooth Discoloration?

Tooth discoloration is a common problem caused by various things. Sometimes, tooth discoloration can be minor and not overly noticeable. However, it can be pretty severe in other cases, making teeth look yellow, brown, or black.

In most cases, tooth discoloration is a cosmetic issue and does not pose any significant threat to oral health. However, in some cases, it can signify something more serious, such as tooth decay or gum disease.

If you are concerned about tooth discoloration, it is best to consult with a dentist to identify the cause and explore your treatment options.

Causes of Tooth Discoloration

There are a few different causes of tooth discoloration. Here are some of them.

Staining Foods and Drinks

Certain foods and drinks can stain and discolor teeth. These include:

Coffee

Tea

Berries

Wine

Soda

Curry

Tomato sauce

Beets

Soy sauce

These are just a few examples. Any food or drink that can stain clothing can also stain teeth.

Smoking

According to studies, smoking is another common cause of tooth discoloration. The tar and nicotine in cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco products can cause teeth to become stained and discolored.

Age

As we age, our teeth naturally become more yellow and discolored. This is due to the enamel wearing down, revealing the dentin underneath.

Dentin is a yellowish substance, so when it becomes exposed, it can make teeth look discolored.

Medical Conditions

Some medical conditions can cause teeth to become discolored. These include:

Porphyria : This rare condition affects the production of hemoglobin, the substance in red blood cells that carries oxygen. People with porphyria often have teeth that are discolored or even purple.

: This rare condition affects the production of hemoglobin, the substance in red blood cells that carries oxygen. People with porphyria often have teeth that are discolored or even purple. Fluorosis: This is a condition that occurs when too much fluoride is ingested during the formative years of tooth development, typically between the ages of two and eight. It can cause teeth to become yellow, brown, or even black.

Damage to the Enamel

Another cause of tooth discoloration is damage to the enamel, the hard outer layer of the tooth. This can happen due to injury, certain medical conditions, or even just wear and tear over time. Once the enamel is damaged, it is more likely to become stained and discolored.

Genetics

Some people may have naturally discolored teeth due to their genes.

Whatever the cause, tooth discoloration can be frustrating and embarrassing. However, there are many options for treatment, so be sure to talk to your dentist about what would work best for you.

Tooth Discoloration Prevention Tips

There are a few things you can do to prevent tooth discoloration. Avoid foods and drinks that are known to cause stained teeth. This includes coffee, tea, red wine, and cigarettes.

Brush your teeth after every meal. This will help remove food particles that could potentially stain your teeth.

Use teeth whitening kits. Many brands available on the market today can help remove existing stains and prevent new ones from forming. However, make sure you choose only the best at-home teeth whitening kits to ensure excellent results.

Visit your dentist regularly for cleanings and professional checkups. They will be able to remove any unwanted stains and keep your teeth looking their best.

Tooth Discoloration Treatments

There are several treatment options available for those looking to treat stained teeth. These include:

Teeth Whitening

Teeth whitening can be done at home using over-the-counter products or professionally at a dentist’s office.

Teeth whitening is typically quick and effective, but it can be costly and may need to be repeated periodically.

Veneers

Another treatment option for tooth discoloration is veneers. Veneers are thin porcelain shells that are bonded to the front of the teeth. They are custom-made to match the color of your teeth and can cover up any stains or discoloration.

However, veneers are also more expensive than whitening and are not reversible.

Dental Bonding

A third treatment option is bonding, which involves using a tooth-colored resin to cover up any stains or discoloration. Bonding is less expensive than veneers but is also not as durable and may need to be replaced sooner.

Ultimately, your best treatment option will depend on your budget and specific needs.

Final Thoughts

Tooth discoloration can be frustrating, but many treatments are available to help. Be sure to talk to your dentist about what would work best for you.