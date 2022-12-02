Connect with us

Health & Wellbeing

The Top 3 Cannabis Products and Their Benefits While Travelling

As the cannabis industry grows, the range of products continues to expand, so it’s a great time to be alive.
Published

Photo by Plants for Persephone on Unsplash



1. Edible Products

Taste and convenience are the main benefits of cannabis edibles. If you don’t like the idea of smoking marijuana or don’t like the taste of CBD oil, you can get the effects of either substance by eating a good cannabis bar or CBD chocolate. And while some edible recipes contain cannabis or cannabis biomass, most do not, which means that cannabis chocolate bars will often taste just like regular chocolate. And the nature of edibles makes it easy for users to switch to other foods when they get bored. Tired of CBD chocolate? Try chewy candies, infused cookies, or infused ice cream instead. The possibilities are endless.

In terms of convenience, edibles have the advantage of being easy to store and consume on the go. It’s much easier to chew THC chewing gum outside than trying to light a joint on the go. Food products are even more convenient than vaping but attract much less attention. For these reasons, it’s also one of the best ways to take CBD or THC on a plane.

Many cannabis users who have an aversion to high-THC food products prefer the milder effects of delta-8 THC chewing gummies. According to product testing from CBDOracle, a cannabis consumer research site, delta-8-THC food products still cause psychoactive effects but without the anxiety typically caused by delta 9 edibles food products.

2. Concentrates

Cannabis concentrates are the result of a distillation process that involves the best parts of the plant. This provides a product with a higher concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes, which are responsible for the effects, flavor, and aroma of the plant.

Cannabis concentrates allow users to experience the best of the plant, and they can be consumed in a variety of ways. They have anti-stress and anti-anxiety effects, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, and help control appetite, not to mention their anti-arthritic effects.

3. Isolates

You may have heard of CBD or THC isolates. These are simply by-products of cannabis and cannabis, distilled down to their purest form. CBD isolate is 99% CBD, and because pure CBD is a solid crystal-like substance at room temperature, CBD isolate is very similar to table salt. The same is true of THC isolates.

These isolates are not meant to be consumed directly. Instead, CBD and THC isolates are used to introduce other substances. You can mix CBD isolates with olive oil to make your own CBD oil, or mix THC isolates with melted chocolate to make your chocolate bars. And because these substances are so pure, they are also tasteless, making them very versatile as supplements.

Isolates are also compact and easy to carry around. This means that if you’re planning to visit family or friends, you don’t need to take edibles from home. You can simply take your isolates with you and make your edibles wherever you go.

