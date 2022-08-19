Netflix K-Drama Star’s Disturbing Artwork Sparks Concern For Her Mental Health 

A-list K-Drama Star Han So Hee’s recent posts of her bizarre artworks on Instagram have caused fear for her mental health among fans. The Instagram updates happened soon after she reportedly injured her eye on the filming set for a new Netflix original “Gyeongseong Creature” on August 3.

While most fans are happy with her updates, some claim that they see sexual abuse, violence, and SOS in the paintings and sketches, reminding one of Britney Spears’ SOS Instagram posts which lead to the #FreeBritney movement.

One of the actress’ posts causing concerns features a bleeding dog with human feet, leashed by a red rope, its eye blackened by harsh, thick strokes. Another of her posts features an English sentence—“And never have I felt so deeply at one and the same time so detached from myself and so present in the world,” with the letter S in “so,” O in “one” and S in “same” capitalized.

With Hallyu (Korean Wave, or the popularity of South Korean Culture, including K-pop and K-drama) taking over the world, the gender inequality and unimaginable pressure behind the glitz and glamour have also shown. In 2021, the New York Times reported the death of young actress Song Yoo-jung, following a string of suicides by young entertainers in the country, some with unusual Instagram updates before death.

Kim Dae-o, who reported on more than 30 Korean celebrity suicides, blames the country’s entertainment industry for treating celebrities as commodities from whom powerful agencies try to milk as much as they can and in as short a time as possible. “Many celebrities are spotted as children and are not taught valuable life skills, only how to sing and dance. The situation is worse for female celebrities…,” he said.

“Suicide is not confined to South Korea’s entertainment industry, of course… I can say with absolute certainty that this is a problem for everyone in South Korean society,” Kim also said.

According to Harvard International Review in 2017, “nearly 1 in 4 individuals suffered from a mental disorder …culminating in the country having the highest suicide rate of any OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) member nation”. “95 percent of South Koreans report being stressed, with staggering rates of depression among the elderly”.

The review further points out the prevalence of mental health issues — “the problem is rarely discussed and often neglected in South Korean society. Many South Koreans often describe discussions of mental health as taboo….”

On August 11, Han So Hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment updated on the actress’s condition, claiming her injury did not need surgery and she was returning to shooting after the following week. Set in the dark spring of 1945, “Gyeongseong Creature” is a thriller of how two young people face off against a strange creature made of greed and try to find the way out.