Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Beauty

Calling All Beauty Product Addicts! Let’s Chat About Climate Change

July was the hottest month on record and brought us more climate change conversations, here’s how to be conscious with your beauty purchases

Published

Sustainable beauty products
Shutterstock/ Olesia Bech

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that July was the hottest month on record since records began. There were highs above 50 degrees Celsius, and people were urged to stay inside. But, perhaps the most devastating was the wildfires in Rhodes, Greece.

According to an article by i News, scientists have warned that wildfires are set to become more frequent and spread to new areas as a result of the climate crisis.

Hot, dry weather helps fires burn longer and more intensely, so with temperatures on the rise, wildfires could become the norm.

But, I know what you’re thinking: how does the beauty industry come into this? Well, let me give you a little insight…

The beauty industry playing its (not so good) part

According to KiteNest, 70% of the beauty industry’s waste comes from packaging, amounting to 20 billion units every year. With eight million tonnes of waste (mostly plastic) entering the ocean each year, it’s predicted that there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050 (I wasn’t gonna sugar coat it).

And that’s just the packaging.

Plastic washed up on beach
Credit: Shutterstock/ Larina Marina

KiteNest says water is the cosmetic industry’s most used (and wasted) ingredient. Although natural and sustainable, the resource is dwindling, and by 2050, 52% of the world’s population is expected to live in water-stressed regions.

According to Tiffany Mielnik Parrish, CEO and Founder of Selenite Beauty, “The US creates billions of units of cosmetic waste each year.”

“Sustainable beauty is important for the future of our planet,” said Mielnik. “We need to be watching the brands that consider packaging, ingredients, and product formulations that impact our environment long-term.”

Unilever says that 90% of Gen Z consumers expect brands to do more to help reduce climate change. You have spoken, I shall deliver. Here are a selection of brands that are doing exactly that.

The brands to consider adding to your collection

First up is a brand I’m sure you’ll recognise by their fan-fave Skin Food moisturiser- Weleda. Weleda is a natural, organic skincare, baby, and medicinal brand committed to environmental sustainability. They have been a fully sustainable business for over 90 years, so their knowledge and experience? Unmatched.

Weleda's Skin Food moisturiser
(Credit: Weleda)

Haircare brand Maui Moisture is next on our list, and for very good reason. The brand was listed as one of the 20 most popular sustainable brands in the world due to all of their products being eco-friendly and vegan. They also use coconut water and pure aloe vera, and their products are free of silicones and mineral oils. (Plus, the products make your hair envy-worthy. Trust me).

Maui Moisture's Nourish Coconut Milk products
(Credit: Maui Moisture)

Here’s another one for those of you that love a bit of haircare, but perhaps like to switch up the colour now and then. Bleach London is a brand that began at a kitchen sink and has been perfecting its products for ten years. All products are vegan and cruelty-free and are bottled in recycled and recyclable packaging. They even have refilling stations set up in salons.

@bleachlondon

As blonde as barbie? By Fran #bleachlondon #hairtok #blondehair #plexbleach #BARBIETOK

♬ original sound – Bleach London – Bleach London

Beauty Kitchen has your skincare needs covered, not just because their products actually work, but because they’re planet conscious. Beauty Kitchen is on a mission to create the most effective, natural, and sustainable beauty products in the world, and they’re really on it with their packaging. Even down to their label ink (it’s vegetable derived!).

@beautykitchentiktok

Happy #WorldOceansDay 💦 #Skincare inspired by the #sea 🌊 #fyp #skintok

♬ original sound – speed songs

How can we not give a mention to the brand that created the world’s first carbon-negative skincare product? BYBI takes pro-planet seriously and only uses ingredients that are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. And, as you probably guessed, they’re big on using low-carbon production methods to bring you your skincare. Aren’t you lucky?

@bybibeauty

“Glass skincare routine that you should try!  1️⃣ I always start my day by cleaning my face. Love using this @bybibeauty Milk Melt – vegan oat milk cleanser.  It’s super gentle even on the most sensitive skin. Removes all the impurities and moisturisers skin.  I simply massage it into my skin and wash it off with the cold water  2️⃣ Next step (I do it while my skin is slightly damp!) – day glow brightening AHA tonic. I simply tap it into the skin for better absorption. 3️⃣ Next step – moisturising and brightening day cream. I’ve been loving this BYBI C-Caf Cream vitamin c and caffeine day cream.  Love how gentle and moisturising it is. The caffeine in this cream helps to “wake up & tighten” the skin in the morning. Reduces the morning puffiness. I simply massage generous amount into the skin  4️⃣ Last step (and I think the most important) in the am skin care routine is the SPF. I’ve been longing this Day Defence SPF 30 moisturiser.  It’s the broad spectrum SPF and moisturiser in one!  I simply massage generous amount into my face and neck” Glowing skincare routine by @Ingrida G 💫 #veganbeauty #skincareroutine #amroutine

♬ original sound – kissounds

Elate Beauty is a Canadian, vegan cosmetics brand owned by women that stands for diversity, kindness, and reduced waste. Not only does Elate use resources such as bamboo for their packaging, but you can also buy refills of your products (reduce, reuse!!!). The brand is also B Crop certified and offers a discount for imperfect products instead of throwing them away.

@elatecosmetics

Replace my favourite refillable Blush Balm with me!!! ❤️❤️❤️

♬ blue hair – ☆

How can we round this off without mentioning a fragrance brand? And more importantly, how can we not mention Floral Street? They’re the first in perfume to use reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable pulp packaging, with one coffee cup in every 50ml and 100ml fragrance box (giving new life to waste). Oh, and they’re obviously vegan and cruelty-free (did I even need to say it?), using responsibly sourced ingredients.

@perfumerism

floral street review (vegan/cruelty free!) #perfumetiktok #perfumetok – WHAT PERFUME LINE SHOULD I TRY NEXT?🫶💖☀️✨ – PR

♬ Soulful Strut – The Young-Holt Unlimited

Wait, wait, one more thing. Another way to be more sustainable is simply buying less. Tiffany Mielnik said: “Before hopping on the latest trending beauty product, see if you can achieve a similar look with something you already own.”

So, before switching to a more earth-conscious brand, try using up your collection beforehand. Planet-friendly or not, you’ll still be making a difference.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Fashion and Beauty Journalism graduate from Birmingham City University.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

row of climate-friendly energy solar panels and wind turbines. Inflation Reduction Act, Biden, row of climate-friendly energy solar panels and wind turbines. Inflation Reduction Act, Biden,

News

One Year in, Is The U.S’s Most Significant Climate Law Working?

2022's controversial climate law turned one year old. Let's take a look at where it succeeded and where it fell short of its goals.

July 25, 2023
Two sunbeds on a beach Two sunbeds on a beach

Beauty

2B or Not 2B: The Viral Tanning Gel We’re All Talking About

The TikTok viral tanning gel by 2BTanned is all over our FYP's, but will you end up with sun-kissed skin or is it just...

July 10, 2023
Fungi Fungi

Science

Fungi Emerges as a Promising Solution to Combat Climate Change

Discover the jaw-dropping potential of fungi as a promising solution to combat climate change.

June 6, 2023

Beauty

Beauty That Gives Back: Irene Forte & The Lady Garden Foundation

Hand cream that helps consumers do good.

May 9, 2023

Beauty

What Negative Reactions to Pokimane Without Makeup Show About Society’s Expectations For Women

What responses to Pokimane tell us about societal views of makeup and women.

April 29, 2023
As our arsenal of anti-aging products expands, some are opting out of the battle entirely. As our arsenal of anti-aging products expands, some are opting out of the battle entirely.

Beauty

The Maiden, The Crone: Our Obsession with Aging

Social media has polarized over this simple question: to age or not to age?

April 18, 2023

Beauty

Banish the Cold Weather Blues with These Beauty Buys

A tropical spa vacation from your own home.

April 18, 2023

Beauty

6 Celebrity Brands That Are Actually Worth Trying

From A-listers to Z-listers — it is quite difficult to find a celebrity who hasn't put their name on a product yet, in a...

April 18, 2023

Beauty

How Refills Make Your Beauty Regime A Sustainable Promise  

Brands are making a conscious effort to encourage customers to take sustainable beauty decisions by choosing cosmetic refills.

March 28, 2023
Celebrities, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Amelia Gray, Gabbiette in this succubus chic look Celebrities, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Amelia Gray, Gabbiette in this succubus chic look

Beauty

Succubus Chic: Rejecting the Male Gaze or Promoting Unhealthy Body Standards?

The new 'it girl' trend has people obsessed over this sultry, unconventional look. However, how harmful and damaging are these trends in glorifying 'thinness'?

March 8, 2023
Photo of woman with long brown hair next to photo of rosemary essential oil bottle with rosemary plant cuttings. Photo of woman with long brown hair next to photo of rosemary essential oil bottle with rosemary plant cuttings.

Beauty

‘The Rosemary Oil’ TikTok Trend: Can it Actually Promote Hair Growth?

Is this trend worth the hype?

February 21, 2023

Beauty

The 7-Step Routine For Ageless Skin: Estetican’s Insightful Tips

Learn about your skin, how to take care of it, and how to prevent premature aging according to expert Estheticians.

February 8, 2023