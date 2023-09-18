What Should I Talk About With My Girlfriend? 9 Fun Ideas For Texts, at Night, and Everyday

Well, folks, if you’ve ever been in a situation where you’re scratching your head, wondering, “What should I talk about with my girlfriend?” or maybe you’re on a first date thinking, “How do I keep this conversation rollin’?” fear not.

We’ve got some tips and tricks up our sleeves that’ll have you chatting away in no time, even if you’re as clueless as my cousin Bob trying to juggle flaming torches!

What to Talk About With Your Girlfriend – Chatter-Worthy Ideas

Now, picture this: Before my husband and I tied the knot, he used to call me and then… radio silence! Yep, he was sweet but a bit of a chatter-challenged fellow. It was like a cute mystery wrapped in a frustrating enigma. So, here’s the deal, pals – don’t leave your girlfriend hanging like a question mark in a sea of silence. In this article, we’ve got not one, not two, but a whole bunch of conversation nuggets to keep the talk flowing and the connection growing.

1. “The Inquisitive Explorer”

First off, be curious, folks! Ask your girlfriend about her day, her life, and really dig in there. Show her you’re not just in it for the Netflix and chill. Throw in a dash of genuine interest and voilà, you’ve got yourself a recipe for a lively chat. Remember, folks, it’s not about you, so don’t dive into the nitty-gritty details of your latest video game conquest or work drama unless she asks (and trust us, she probably won’t).

2. “The Best of the Day”

Want a foolproof conversation starter? Ask her about the highlight of her day. It’s like hitting a conversation jackpot! Find out what made her day sparkle and you’ll have her beaming from ear to ear. If it was a lunch date with her coworkers, don’t just stop there – keep the chat train chugging along. Ask what happened afterward, how it made her feel, and if it’s a regular thing. Dive deep, my friend!

3. “The Follow-Up Guru”

Remember the stuff she mentioned last week, last month, or maybe even eons ago? Well, now’s the time to dust off those old memories and ask her about it. Show her you’re on the ball and genuinely interested in her life’s unfolding story. Whether it’s a work challenge, a school project, or a crazy adventure, follow up and let her know you’re tuned in.

4. “The Little Kid Inside”

Want to see her eyes light up like a Christmas tree? Ask about her childhood dreams and memories. What did she want to be when she grew up? Her favorite childhood games or toys? Who was her partner-in-crime? It’s like taking a trip down memory lane and getting to know the kid within her. Now, that’s a heartwarming chat!

5. “The Relationship Rumble”

Ready to take the plunge into the deep waters of conversation? Talk about your relationship – the real deal stuff! Yeah, we’re talking about the future, money, romance, family, the whole shebang. Where do you see yourselves in a year, five years, or maybe a decade? It’s time to put your cards on the table and see if you’re dealing with a winning hand.

6. “The Foodie’s Delight”

Here’s a universal favorite: food! Everybody loves to talk about food. Whether she’s a culinary wizard or simply enjoys a good meal, you’ve got the perfect recipe for a lively chat. Share your foodie adventures, discuss the latest kitchen creations, or just talk about what you had for lunch – it’s all about savoring the moment together.

7. “Favorites Galore”

We all have our top three favorite conversation topics, right? So, what tickles her fancy? Is it travel, blogging, dogs, personal growth, or maybe just some good ol’ psychology? Find out her top three and share yours. It’s a great way to discover common ground or explore new horizons together. Who knows, you might uncover a shared passion you never knew existed.

8. “The Spirituality Talk”

Now, we’re diving into the deep end, folks. Spirituality – it’s a topic that can really stir the pot. Whether you’re a believer, a skeptic, or somewhere in between, discussing your spiritual journeys can lead to some eye-opening conversations. Listen to her beliefs, values, and experiences, and share your own. Just remember to keep it respectful and open-minded.

9. “Unplugged Conversations”

Last but not least, here’s a golden rule – when you talk, really talk! Put away those distractions, my friend. No scrolling through your phone or surfing the web while she’s sharing her world with you. Be present, be engaged, and you’ll find that even the most mundane topics can turn into memorable conversations.

So there you have it, folks – a treasure trove of conversation starters to keep your chats with your girlfriend interesting and flowing like a river. Remember, it’s not just about what you talk about; it’s about the connection you build along the way. Now go out there, be the conversation champ, and make your girlfriend feel like she’s got the best chat buddy in town!

3 Bonus Conversation Tips from the Pros

And before we wrap things up, here are three extra nuggets of wisdom from the experts at Business Insider:

Share secrets ! Personal and emotional exchanges can make you feel closer than ever.

! Personal and emotional exchanges can make you feel closer than ever. Talk about travel – it’s more interesting than movies (and less likely to lead to arguments). Plus, it’s a fantastic way to bond.

– it’s more interesting than movies (and less likely to lead to arguments). Plus, it’s a fantastic way to bond. Embrace the controversial! Politics, embarrassing moments, and things you’re not proud of can lead to some intriguing conversations. Just remember to keep it cool and collected.

So, there you go, amigos! You’ve got all the tools you need to become a master conversationalist. Happy chatting!