Ways Students Can Help Their Mental Health And Wellness

College students and young adults, like all individuals, have a lot to deal with. Their responsibilities include attending classes, completing homework, finding jobs and internships, and so on. Even the most capable individuals can feel overwhelmed and stressed at times. Managing life can be challenging and isolating for college students. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to help manage your mental health during these difficult times.

Life can get pretty busy as a college student, and there might not be a whole lot of time to worry about your mental health. There are many resources, on and off-campus, that can help any student manage their mental health issues.

When it comes to mental health and overall wellness, it is ok to reach out to someone if you’re not doing well. Even if you, as a person, are not diagnosed with anything, everyone needs help at some point in their lives. Here are some things that you can do to help with your mental health and overall wellness. As well as people and organizations to reach out to for help, if needed.

On-Campus Resources

Every university will have resources in place to help with several things. One of them being, mental health counselors and others to be there to help any students out. College can become stressful and every college will have many resources available to all students.

Every college has many resources to turn to if in need of mental health support. Resources on campuses include, but are not limited to:

Disability Centers

Counseling Centers

Campus Advocacy Groups

Campus Mental Health Centers

Nonetheless, these resources on-campus are usually on the school websites, and with one Google search, one can find what these services can do to help. School can become very overpowering to any student, and talking to a professional from a school resource, a professor, an advisor, or even a peer, can go a long way. As well as these people are always here to help you along the way, not just for academics.

Off-Campus Resources

Alongside on-campus resources that are provided by a college/university. There is help outside of campus, on-campus resources are great and every student should take advantage of them. On-campus resources are not the only option to get help. Off-campus resources can include, but are not limited to:

Hospitals

Hotlines

Self-help books

Online support groups

Therapists/Psychiatrists

Model apps

There are many places to go for off-campus resources, with some of them easier with insurance, etc.. There are always free or cheap options that any student can have access to such as hotlines and model apps such as BetterHelp and other apps.

Hotlines

There are different hotlines, numbers, and websites, to get in touch with if you need help, in different situations. There are some crisis hotlines that you can call, and others you can text. Even websites that you can go visit and look at.

Furthermore, there are crisis hotlines for many health-related issues and problems, such as, but not limited to:

Abuse

Suicide

Counseling

Gambling

Eating Disorders

LGBTQIA+

In addition, some numbers include, but are not limited to:

Gay and Lesbian National Hotline: 1-888-843-4564

Drug Abuse National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-827-7571

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE

Poison Control 1-800-942-5969

Hotlines are generally open 24/7, free, and confidential. If you need help and want to talk to someone confidentially and anonymously, then hotlines are a great option. With that being said, 911 or the phone number for emergency services is another option that can help.

Wellness Trends

There are some things that any student can do to help their wellness and, ultimately, their mental health. Some trends happen all the time, including with wellness, even back in the 2010s, where some of them were odd.

Being physically active can boost your mental health, alongside other positive effects. There are a lot of physical benefits and tips that can be shared, which will boost mental health. Some wellness tips that you can do to help improve a healthy mind can include:

Sleep

Meditation

Exercise

Peer support

As a busy student, it might be somewhat difficult to add these healthy habits into your everyday life. Just five minutes a day can go a long way to help anyone balance a good state of mind and all the craziness that could happen in a day.

There are still some trends today for overall wellness. But before doing any trends, even for wellness, make sure you can physically and mentally do it safely and have the time to do these trends. Some wellness trends that are happening this year in 2024 include:

Limpias And Spiritual Hygiene

Immersive ASMR

Bodycare

Digital Detox

Games and Activities

Helping with your mental health and overall well-being does not always mean you talk to another person(s), or doing more physically active activities. These activities do help one with mental struggles, but they are not the only way to help. There are also other ways to help with clearing your mind, via games and other activities. Some games and activities include, but are not limited to:

Coloring

Board Games

Breathing Exercises

Affirmations

Cuddling with a pet

These activities, alongside others, can help improve skills that will always develop, such as emotional regulation and communication.

Activities do not need to be physically demanding to help with your mental health and comfort. Just find something that you take enjoyment out of, such as cooking and movie marathons. Any indoor or outdoor activities can maintain and improve your health. There are some plans online for such activities as gardening and nature, that can help you keep a plan of what you might enjoy while going to school and juggling life.

Even video games can have a positive impact on mental health. Of course, as with anything else, you need to regulate yourself. Video games can and will have a positive effect on your health, especially with people who already have disabilities.

Students have a lot going on, and participating in activities while not overworking themselves will make maintaining good health easier. There is also nothing wrong with seeking help when needed. If you or someone you know needs assistance, remember that community is very important.